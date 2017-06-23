VIDEO: Giant Squid Grabs Onto Man's Paddleboard

It sounds like something out of a nightmare: being out on the open ocean and something grabbing at you from the deep. For one South African paddleboarder that fear became a distinct reality.

James Taylor and his wife were paddleboarding in Melkbosstrand​, South Africa recently when a giant squid latched itself onto his board. Like most people at first he was terrifed but surprisingly remained calm. Taylor realized the squid was injured and was clinging to his board to attempt to protect itself from any nearby predators and subsequently lowered a rope to tow it closer to shore.

Knowing what lurks in South African waters, that squid was definitely grateful for bumping into James Taylor.