Despite his disappointing performances on Telemundo's "La Casa de los Famosos ," Mexican-American singer-songwriter Lupillo Rivera isn't ready to close the door on reality TV. The artist will be part of the cast of "Apostarías Por Mí," Televisa Univision's new live competition show.

The announcement was made this Thursday, January 8, at the network's headquarters in Miami, where Rivera appeared alongside presenters Alejandra Espinoza and Alan Tacher, during a press conference that was broadcast live on VIX, the company's streaming platform.

'Would You Bet On Me?' is a hybrid of reality shows inspired by the Big Brother format, in which participants are locked up and monitored 24 hours a day, with other couple competitions.

However, Lupillo Rivera will not go through isolation and confinement again, as this time he will be an analyst.

The man known as "El Toro del Corrido" will be part of the panel evaluating the behavior of the participating couples, which also includes Argentine television presenter Cecilia Galliano, based in Mexico, and relationship coach and speaker Jorge Lozano. Lozano is the one who popularized the word "cucarachos" (cockroaches) to describe men who behave badly in relationships.

Amores, secretos, celos y convivencias forzadas... la receta perfecta para el caos. 👀🔥



Atrévete a descubrirlo en #ApostaríasPorMí, el primer Reality 24/7 DISPONIBLE para todo el mercado latino y podrás disfrutarlo TODO solo en #ViX | GRAN ESTRENO 18 ENERO. pic.twitter.com/dZgrtbwSEy — ViX (@VIX) January 5, 2026

Among the confirmed duos are Salvador Zerboni and Marcela Ruiz, Adrián Di Monte and Nuja Amar, Alejandra Jaramillo and Beta Mejía, Alina Lozano and Jim Velásquez, Gigi Ojeda and David Leal (Domino Saints), Breh and Franco Tradardi, René Strickler and Rubí Cardozo, Raúl and Laura Molinar, as well as Lorenzo Méndez and Claudia Galván.

Interestingly, Lorenzo Méndez was the first husband of Chiquis, Lupillo Rivera's niece and Jenni Rivera's daughter, so it remains to be seen if he'll be able to remain neutral during the challenges. Furthermore, the two appeared together in season 5 of Telemundo's LCDLF.

Three more couples are yet to be announced, bringing the total to 12, so some potential conflicts of interest could still arise. However, it's worth noting that Rivera has recently suffered health problems, including an ear issue that forced him to leave La Casa de los Famosos All Star early in 2025. This return to television seems to indicate that he is fully recovered.

The artist has also been in the headlines for a lawsuit he has filed against his ex and colleague Belinda, for statements related to the romantic relationship they supposedly had when they met on The Voice Mexico.