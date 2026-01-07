Stranger Things fans are still not over the series, continuing to buzz with speculation about Episode 9 and 'Lost Volume' and claims that the season finale was fake — a theory that has even sparked a movement called 'Conformity Gate'.

Fans have cited a variety of reasons for believing that another episode of the hit Netflix series is still to come. Some argue that key events in the recent finale were actually a massive illusion created by Vecna.

While others believe Season 5 still holds a secret episode that will truly bring the story to its conclusion — fans noticed some 'glitches' that point out that Vecna was not defeated.

Initially, many speculated that the 'real' finale would be released on 7 January 2025. But the predictions have not stopped there. Some fans now claim that something major will happen on 12 January, with Netflix expected to release new content.

The Conformity Gate and The Countdown

Aside from the fan speculation that the series' ending was just an illusion created by Vecna, they also cited glitches. These glitches include the graduation gowns being the 'wrong' colour. In the finale, Will, Mike, Dustine, Lucas, and Max graduated in orange gowns, claiming that it should be green, as Hawkins High's school colours are green and gold, plus in Stranger Things lore, orange is often linked to the Upside Down.

Fans also discovered that typing 'Conformity Gate' into Netflix's search bar takes users straight to the series' page.

While Netflix has not commented on this, fans speculate it could be a deliberate Easter egg referencing the show's themes of control, conformity, and hidden dimensions.

Furthermore, official merchandise has only intensified the speculation. A flashlight on sale displays the phrase 'Vecna Lives' when turned on, hinting to fans that Vecna's story might not be over.

The most recent clue appeared in a background scene featuring Robin at the WSQK, or 'The Squawk', radio station. Behind her, the cassette tapes seem to form a Morse code message, which fans deciphered as: 'U DID NOT STOP ME' — suggesting that Vecna is still alive.

Ok I'm a #conformitygate believer. The cassette tapes behind Robin are morse code for:



"U DID NOT STOP ME"



I traced over the cassette tapes in red to make it easier for @grok to decipher. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/MGgwaMYamc — Question Everything (@needtoquestion) January 6, 2026

Fans have even launched a website featuring a countdown for the Conformity Gate, representing Vecna's clock and the anticipated release time for Episode 9 by Netflix and the show's creators.

There are still many theories and speculations circulating online, but they all point to one thing: the Conformity Gate suggests that there may be one final episode for the season.

12 January Fan Speculation

To top it all off, a TikTok content creator has claimed that something big will happen on 12 January.

In a video posted by Ebony Influences (@ebony.influences), she expressed her support for the Conformity Gate theory, citing a recent post from the official Stranger Things TikTok account.

She noted that the account had shared a seven-picture slideshow of behind-the-scenes images and said, 'Either they are trolling the f*ck out of us, or maybe we're getting more episodes.'

Ebony explained that it wasn't the pictures themselves that mattered, but the caption, which she believes is significant: 'We don't care about the pictures. It's the caption that says crack the curiosity door wide open on the final adventure on January 12.'

Based on this, Ebony is convinced that something major is set to happen on the 12th.

The Truth On 12 January Speculation

Although TikTok creator Ebony Influences' speculation was exciting, comments on her videos quickly clarified the truth: there will be no 'real' finale episode released on 12 January. Instead, Netflix has lined up a documentary.

On 5 January, Netflix announced One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, a behind-the-scenes look at the series' final season.

According to Netflix's Tudum, the documentary 'gives viewers an inside look at the years of effort and craft that went into the final instalment of the Duffer Brothers' generation-defining series.'

The official synopsis reads: 'One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 is a sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life — and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.'

So, while 12 January won't deliver a new episode, fans can expect a farewell documentary instead.

Originally published on IBTimes UK