Mexican boxer Jeannette Zacarias Zapata was confirmed dead five days after being knocked out in a boxing match in Canada.

The tragic news about the 18-year-old Mexican boxer was confirmed by the event organizer "Groupe Yvon Michel" as they posted a statement on their social media account. The group confirmed that Zapata died on Thursday at around 3:45 p.m.

Mexican Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dies After Boxing Match in Canada

The event organizer who announced the death of the Mexican boxer took to Instagram to express their thoughts and sympathies on the incident. The event organizer also underscored the learned Zapata's death from the representative of the boxer's family.

"We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her [Jeannette Zacarias Zapata] family, loved ones, friends, and especially her husband Jovanni Martinez," the event organizer said in the statement.

The group also noted that the boxer's husband, Martinez, was devastated about her wife's sudden passing, urging the people to give their families their privacy. Zapata's death stemmed out when she engaged in a boxing match in Canada against Marie-Pier Houle on August 28 at the IGA Stadium, CBS News reported.

Zapata suffered a series of powerful punches in the ring's corner and was stunned after receiving a "solid" uppercut near the end of the fourth round. Zapata was reported to show convulsions while standing on the ring, and then she was joined by her partner and trainer, Jovanni Martinez, who quickly laid her down the ring.

The Mexican boxer was then restrained in a stretcher as the on-site medical team rushed to her side before she was brought to a hospital through an ambulance. On a briefing held on August 29, President Yvon Michel from the Groupe Yvon Michel pointed out that the Mexican boxer was placed in a medically induced coma to sedate her and relax her brain and body.

Marie-Pier Houle Reacts on the Death of the Mexican Boxer; Investigation Underway

As a Mexican boxer suddenly died after her bout in Canada, Zapata's opponent, Marie-Pier Houle reacted to the incident. Houle expressed her thoughts and sympathies in her social media, saying that it was never her intention to injure an opponent during a bout seriously, CBC reported.

"I offer my most sincere condolences to her family and her husband Jovanni Martinez," Houle said in a social media post mentioned by CBC.

On Friday, Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced on Twitter that an investigation is underway following the Mexican boxer's death. Guilbault highlighted that the coroner's office will investigate the "probable causes and circumstances" that may have led to the death of the 18-year-old athlete.

It was not the first time that a boxer like Jeannette Zacarias Zapata died after a boxing match. It can be recalled that renowned boxers such as Franky Campbell, Jimmy Doyle, and Davey Moore died after they sustained injuries in the boxing ring. The said boxers died in 1930, 1947, and 1963 respectively.

Meanwhile, the most recent fatality in the boxing ring was known to be Patrick Day, as he died after falling into a coma in October 2019. The day was knocked out by his opponent Charles Conwell during their bout in Chicago.

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: RIP Jeanette Zacarias Zapata - From Coach V