After their car was carjacked by a man who just fled a shooting scene, a California kid came out with a plan that allowed his entire family to get out of the vehicle, police said.

Based on the statement of the Fresno County sheriff, the chaotic series of events started at a residence in Selma around noon Saturday, when a man entered the home of his ex-girlfriend and shot her in the face.

Authorities identified the man as 39-year-old Jorge Calleres, a resident of Parlier.

California Kid Tricks the Shooter

Jorge Calleres left the crime scene and carjacked a vehicle driven by a woman with her four children in it. The suspect started going north towards Fresno.

Initially, Callares refused to let the family out of the vehicle, but one of the kids came up with a plan. According to East Bay Times, Fresno Police chief Paco Balderrama said the California kid faked an asthma attack to get the suspect's attention.

Possibly thinking that a casualty might delay his escape, Calleres pulled over and ordered them to get out of the carjacked vehicle. The California kid's family escaped uninjured.

The carjacker continued to go to Fresno, and at around 12:50 p.m., the police started to receive calls regarding a man acting erratically in a suburban neighborhood, pounding on people's doors along 1700 block of South Karen Avenue.

California Suspect Dies in Fresno Police Custody After Getting Tased

When officers arrived at the scene, authorities realized that Jorge Calleres' appearance matched the description of the Selma shooter.

Balderrama said the arriving officers found the California man incoherent and possibly under the influence of drugs. Calleres, whom witnesses and officers described as six feet tall man weighing about 300 pounds, refused to be arrested by the Fresno police.

Balderrama said the officers used a taser and three handcuffs to subdue him after initially taking him to the ground. Then the police noticed that he was having trouble breathing.

An ambulance took the 39-year-old suspect to a hospital. But despite the medical assistance given to him, Jorge Callares died at around 2 p.m. Balderrama said Calleres is confirmed to have been a gang member, and he would have been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder, The Fresno Bee reported.

Meanwhile, the police chief noted that the ex-girlfriend of Callares whom he shot remained in critical condition as of Sunday.

The Fresno Police would be investigating the incident as an "in custody" death. Law enforcement decided to investigate the suspect's death because Calleres was in medical distress while handcuffed.

Investigators will also look at the situation if there was really a need to use a taser during the suspect's arrest. The police officers involved in the incident are on leave.

