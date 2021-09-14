An Idaho lumber company said there is no record of President Joe Biden working for them. The president on Monday claimed that the Boise Cascade Company in Idaho had given him his "first job offer" during the Vietnam war.

Speaking at a roundtable in Boise, Idaho, Joe Biden has talked about how he and his deceased former wife had once wanted to move to Idaho because "it's such a beautiful state."

Fox News reported that the president was in Boise to be briefed on the efforts against the wildfires by federal and state fire officials at the National Interagency Fire Center.

The president cited the Boise Cascade Company as the first company that offered him a job. The company is a manufacturer of wood products and a wholesale distributor of building materials.

Joe Biden noted that he was previously interviewed for a job at Boise Cascade. The president said there was a war going on at the time, "but the whole point was that I used to always kid Frank (Church)," who was a Democratic senator from Idaho that served from 1957 to 1981.

However, Boise Cascade spokeswoman Lisa Tschampl told the New York Post that they have no record of the president's application or having worked for the company.

The spokeswoman noted that they checked their system internally, and nothing turned up. She added that the application could have been lost over the course of 50 years as the firm dropped certain aspects of its business, Washington Examiner reported.

The spokeswoman noted that they had a diverse portfolio in the 60s and early 70s, adding that records might have been purged or transferred for the businesses or projects they are no longer involved in.

Joe Biden's Working at the Idaho Lumber Company

New York Post reported that it could not locate any prior record of Joe Biden mentioning the Idaho lumber company. In his 2007 memoir "Promises to Keep," he did not mention the Boise Cascade Company or a desire to move to Idaho.

Joe Biden noted in his autobiography that he and his late wife moved to his home state of Delaware in 1968, shortly after he earned his law degree.

The president also wrote that he and his deceased wife had not settled on where they were going to live during his final year in law school, so he has not accepted a job.

However, his father had set him up for a meeting with a local judge in Wilmington, Delaware, referring him to a lawyer whose firm offered him work.

Joe Biden was elected to the Senate in 1972. Biden's first wife died in a car accident shortly after his Senate election victory.

The New York Post reported that Joe Biden has records of inaccurate or embellished claims, including claims he made about his academic record and controversy involving plagiarism of speeches.

In addition, there were questions about his mental ability being the oldest president in U.S. history. It also prompted public arguments.

Earlier, Joe Biden claimed that he remembered "spending time" and "going to" the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after the mass murder in October 2018. But the synagogue said the president did not visit.

The White House then released a statement, saying the president misspoke and he's talking about a 2019 phone call with the congregation's rabbi.

Last year, Joe Biden said he was arrested when he was trying to see imprisoned Nelson Mandela at Robbens Island in South Africa in the 1970s. Biden claimed he was arrested with then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young, Washington Post reported.

But Young, the U.N. ambassador from 1977 to 1979, said he was never arrested in South Africa, adding that he does not think Joe Biden either. The president later recanted the story and admitted that it was untrue.

