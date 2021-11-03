U.S. President Joe Biden has commented on the recent loss of Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe against GOP's Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial election.

The president said that "people want us to get things done" when asked about the former governor of Virginia's loss to Youngkin, according to an ABC News Go report.

He added that people will continue to demand to get things done, noting that it was the reason he was pushing very hard the Democratic Party to pass the infrastructure bill and his Build Back Better bill.

Meanwhile, Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine said that Democrats had let Terry down. He added that if the infrastructure and reconciliation bills in October were done, it would have been "extremely helpful to him."

He said that passing the bills would have meant that Democrats are "doers" and that the party delivers things that people care about.

Kaine said that he and Sen. Mark Warner had warned the caucus that losing Virginia would happen, if they don't act promptly, according to an NPR report.

READ NEXT: Former U.S. President Donald Trump Calls Critics "Perverts"; Says He Does Not Believe in the Integrity of Virginia Elections

Democrats Over Terry McAuliffe's Loss

Kaine noted that not passing the bipartisan legislation sooner blew the timing for McAauliffe.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois said that the Virginia gubernatorial election should accelerate the efforts in passing the bills.

Warner said that during their campaigning for the Virginia Democratic, they heard that the people were asking when they are getting more things done, seeing that they have the White House, the Senate, and the House.

However, progressives have rejected claims that the infrastructure bill would have made a difference in the result of the Virginia race.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said that there is no way that can say that a 12-point swing in a state is because of Congress not passing a bill.

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders also said that he does not agree with that.

Biden earlier said that he thinks McAuliffe will be elected governor, but noted that it would be a tight race, according to a Reuters report.

U.S. President Joe Biden's Agenda

U.S. Representative Rick Larsen said on Wednesday that his fellow House Democrats could complete votes on social spending and infrastructure bills as early as midday on Friday, according to another Reuters report.

He said that the vote on the infrastructure bill would come after Biden's social and climate policy agenda.

However, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said that he could not promise an affirmative vote. Larsen said that they are done with the infrastructure bill except for a vote. He added that there would be no more debate, saying that it would be just up or down.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, meanwhile, did not say the exact timeline of the votes. However, he said that he is confident both bills would pass.

Jayapal also expressed confidence that the House could pass both bills in the coming days, saying that they are going to pass the bills this week, according to a CNBC report.

READ MORE: Pres. Joe Biden Reacts Negatively to Donald Trump' Toys,' Giant TV Screens Left in the White House: 'What a F------ A--Hole'

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: 'Congressional Dems Hurt Terry McAuliffe': Virginia Senator Blames House For Election Loss - from The Hill





