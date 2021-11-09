Three years after they escaped their California "House of Horror" where they were tortured and imprisoned by their own parents, the two rescued Turpin sisters were set to speak on their first public interview on a new 20/20 special.

Rescued Turpin Sisters Shares Horror Experienced in California Home

Based on the report, the two sisters were among the 13 siblings, who ranged in age from 2 to 29 at the time they were rescued from what became known as the "House of Horrors." The Turpin siblings endured regular beatings, starvation, and even strangulation at the hands of their own parents.

The Turpin siblings escaped the House of Horror on January 14, 2018, after their 17-year-old sibling called 911 and revealed the abuse they went through and his two little sisters were chained up.

According to PEOPLE, the sibling who placed the 911 call, Jordan Turpin, would make never-before-heard revelations alongside one of her sisters in an exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer of ABC. The rescued Turpin sisters would share what they experienced in a place that they considered as hell in a 20/20 special airing November 19 at 9:01 to 11 on the news station.

Moreover, in a trailer of the episode, which was obtained exclusively by PEOPLE, Jordan was seen choking up while describing the terror she felt while placing that call. Jordan said that her whole body was shaking could not even dial 911.

Jordan added that she decided to call authorities because they came close to death so many times and for her, it was literally now or never.

Meanwhile, another Turpin sibling also spoke in the episode sharing the status of their living conditions inside the California House of Horror.

"The only word I know to call it is 'hell," the Turpin sibling said.

The sister emphasized the fortitude that she and her siblings have shown.

25 Years to Life in Prison for Turpin Parents

In 2019, the Turpin parents, David, and Louise Turpin, were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after each of them pleaded guilty to 14 counts of felony including cruelty to an adult-dependent, child cruelty, torture, and false imprisonment. They were both eligible for parole in 22 years.

Their children confronted them in court before they faced their respective sentences. One daughter, who was identified in court as Jane Doe No. 4, stated that in the packed courtroom that her parents had taken her whole life away from her, but then she was taking it back.

She added that she believed that everything happened for a reason and that she fought to become the person that she is today.

Jane Doe No. 4 said that she saw her dad change his mom and said that they almost changed her but she realized what was happening and she immediately did what she could to not become like them.

The Turpin sibling emphasized that she was a fighter, she was strong and she would be shooting through life like a rocket.

