Chandler Parsons on Tuesday announced his exit from the NBA, as he posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram account.

The basketball player, who spent time playing with different teams in the NBA such as Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Atlanta Hawks, officially announced his retirement on his social media account, posting a photo of himself in the Houston Rockets uniform.

"Man, I don't even know where to begin... It's been a crazy last couple of years and has put a lot of things in perspective. I've had so many ups and downs and thankful for every single one of them," Parsons said on his Instagram post.

Chandler Parsons Thanks His NBA Teams in Retirement Message

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Parsons thanked some of the teams who signed him while he competed in the NBA, explaining that he wanted to "take the moment to thank every single person" who helped him throughout his basketball career.

Parsons thanked the Rockets, Grizzlies, Mavericks, and Hawks for "believing" in him and giving him an opportunity to participate in the league.

The basketball player also thanked his family, friends, fans, doctors, teammates, and staff trainers who according to Parson helped him "reach" his dreams. Furthermore, Parsons also expressed his gratitude to his high school program and the University of Florida for preparing him to enter the NBA.

Chandler Parsons also underscored in his post that his ultimate dream was becoming an NBA player, explaining that he only wanted to play basketball at the highest level.

The NBA player concluded his heartfelt message by saying that he will miss the film sessions, flights, and games. However, the basketball player noted that he is excited "for the next chapter" of his life.

Chandler Parsons in NBA

Parsons was a second-round draft pick out of the University of Florida where he has his outstanding career in basketball when he was in college.

In his first year in the NBA, Parsons earned the All-Rookie honors in the 2011-2012 season with the Houston Rockets.

According to Sports Illustrated, Parson's basketball career peaked happened in 2016 when he became a free agent. During that time, Memphis Grizzlies signed Parsons to a max four-year contract amounting to a guaranteed $94 million.

Aside from his success in the NBA, Parsons also experienced lows while playing basketball as he sustained injuries while playing in the league.

Parsons only played at least five games in his final season in NBA (2019-2020) with Atlanta Hawks due to various injuries.

He also suffered serious head and back injuries after getting caught in a 2020 car accident.

According to Parsons' attorneys, the player was driving home from a Hawks practice on January 15, when he was caught in a collision in a Brookhaven neighborhood in Atlanta.

Reports noted that the incident was caused by a drunk driver. The said driver was charged with driving under the influence and cited for failure to yield while turning left.

Chandler Parsons's considered a November comeback last year, however, he said that he was still recovering due to the accident.

Chandler Parsons' overall career averages 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

