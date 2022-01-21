Maestro Harold Rosenbaum and The New York Virtuoso Singers will present the third event of their 2021-22 New York City season live in concert and online on February 5 at 8 p.m. at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Amsterdam Ave., between 99th and 100th Sts. in Manhattan.

Repertoire will be all the choral movements from J.S. Bach's Cantatas 25 through 37 with piano accompanist Tengku Irfan.

Live event tickets, available at https://cvi.yapsody.com/event/index/678036?ref=ebtn are $30 general admission, $40 prime seating. Seniors tickets are $20 and students $10. Virtual event tickets are $15, available at https://canticumnovum.in.live/show/details/EMvkN5ElpZ.

For more information, visit http://www.nyvirtuoso.org/ or http://nyvirtuoso.org/_art/2021/HR-season-brochure-%202021.pdf. Please note that proof of vaccination and masks will be required for admission to this event

This will be the fourth event in the first of two seasons of New York City concerts of the cantatas of J.S. Bach, all of which will be presented by NYVS and The Canticum Novum Singers. The schedule and content for the other four 2021-22 presentations is:

#5: March 26 - Canticum Novum Singers - Cantatas 52-68, Brian Daurelle, piano

#6: April 2 - New York Virtuoso Singers - Cantatas 69-78, Luis Ortiz, piano

#7: May 21 - Canticum Novum Singers - Cantatas 98-106, Huizi Zhang, piano

#8: June 11 - New York Virtuoso Singers - Cantatas 1-12, Miles Walter, piano

Maestro Rosenbaum writes, "A few years ago I made the decision to eventually perform every choral movement from every choral cantata written by Bach. Over the next two seasons this will be accomplished in 15 concerts with both my choirs. I've hired fabulous pianists to accompany each concert. Doing this massive project, learning and presenting so much choral music of Bach that the vast majority of the audience likely never heard before, will be very rewarding and fulfilling for me and my singers. And the audience will be invited to sing the final chorale of each concert with us, the music of which will be printed in the program."

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers has become the country's leading exponent of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of living American composers. The choir appears on almost 50 commercial CDs. More about them at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org.

This Restart NY concert is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Their concerts and events are also made possible by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.

