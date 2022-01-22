NYDA Applauds New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for Prioritizing Individuals With Intellectual, Developmental Disabilities in Executive Budget
The New York Disability Advocates (NYDA) applaud New York Governor Kathy Hochul for prioritizing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and the workforce that cares for them in her 2022 Executive Budget.
Here is the statement of New York Disability Advocates President Tom McAlvanah on Hochul's Executive Budget:
"The New York Disability Advocates (NYDA) applaud Governor Hochul for prioritizing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and the workforce that cares for them in her 2022 Executive Budget. For too long, provider agencies who provide life-preserving care have been neglected by New York State.
With Governor Hochul's inclusion of the vital 5.4% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), as well as providing additional workforce retention funding for the I/DD community in her Executive Budget, it is clear a bright new day is upon us.
Direct Support Professionals are the backbone for the intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) community, and these investments are the recognition of their selfless and dedicated work. New York's I/DD community consists of over 130,000 people with I/DD, their families, friends, and support systems.
Governor Hochul's leadership has brought renewed hope to our community after a decade of contending with a workforce crisis. We look forward to working with the Governor, her administration, and the New York State Legislature to ensure these investments are included in the FY 2022-2023 Budget to sustain vital services for our community."
About New York Disability Advocates
New York Disability Advocates (NYDA) is a statewide coalition of seven non-profit provider associations encompassing more than 300 non-profit agencies providing vital services and support to more than 130,000 New Yorkers with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
