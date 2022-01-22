The New York Disability Advocates (NYDA) applaud New York Governor Kathy Hochul for prioritizing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and the workforce that cares for them in her 2022 Executive Budget.

Here is the statement of New York Disability Advocates President Tom McAlvanah on Hochul's Executive Budget:

"The New York Disability Advocates (NYDA) applaud Governor Hochul for prioritizing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and the workforce that cares for them in her 2022 Executive Budget. For too long, provider agencies who provide life-preserving care have been neglected by New York State.

With Governor Hochul's inclusion of the vital 5.4% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), as well as providing additional workforce retention funding for the I/DD community in her Executive Budget, it is clear a bright new day is upon us.

READ NEXT: New York Caring Majority: 'Hochul Missed Chance to End Home Care Crisis - Budget Leaves Seniors & Disabled People in Danger'

Direct Support Professionals are the backbone for the intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) community, and these investments are the recognition of their selfless and dedicated work. New York's I/DD community consists of over 130,000 people with I/DD, their families, friends, and support systems.

Governor Hochul's leadership has brought renewed hope to our community after a decade of contending with a workforce crisis. We look forward to working with the Governor, her administration, and the New York State Legislature to ensure these investments are included in the FY 2022-2023 Budget to sustain vital services for our community."

About New York Disability Advocates

New York Disability Advocates (NYDA) is a statewide coalition of seven non-profit provider associations encompassing more than 300 non-profit agencies providing vital services and support to more than 130,000 New Yorkers with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

READ MORE: Statement of New York Disability Advocates on Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2022 State of the State