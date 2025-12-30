A single Solo Leveling battle has sent shockwaves through the anime world by dethroning One Piece as Crunchyroll's most-watched YouTube fight.

The animated showdown between Sung Jinwoo and Ant King Beru racked up 30 million views in just nine months.

Crunchyroll, the official channel for countless major anime, has uploaded dozens of epic clashes over the years, yet none have risen so quickly.

Fans had been hyped for this adaptation from the manhwa, and Studio A-1 Pictures delivered a jaw-dropping animation that captivated viewers worldwide.

The fight sees Jinwoo go head-to-head with Beru, the final boss of the Jeju Island Raid arc. Manhwa readers were already buzzing for this moment, and seeing it animated proved even more thrilling. Its swift rise to the top spot reflects the series' popularity and the sheer impact of its visuals and story.

Luffy vs Kaido Scene Falls Behind

Even the epic Luffy vs Kaido fight from One Piece could not compete. The clip sits at just 5.9 million views on Crunchyroll's channel. While it remains a landmark moment for the series, it now trails far behind Jinwoo's record-breaking battle.

After Luffy, several Naruto fights dominate the platform, showing that the franchise still holds massive sway over audiences years after its original run.

The ranking after Jinwoo vs Beru is dominated by Naruto and Boruto clashes. Kakashi vs Obito has around 21 million views, while Naruto vs Boruto sits at 20 million.

Other top fights include Team 7 vs Jugo and Sasuke vs Kinshiki. Even Black Clover appears next at around 11 million views, still nowhere near Solo Leveling's peak.

Fan-uploaded clips of Attack on Titan fights actually surpass Jinwoo's fight, such as Levi vs the Beast Titan and Levi vs Kenny, but when looking only at officially licensed uploads, Solo Leveling remains the leader. Its rapid rise is remarkable, highlighting both the show's reach and the dedication of its fanbase.

Stunning Visuals Fueled the Hype

Before the anime, Solo Leveling already had fans raving over its striking manhwa art. The story of Jinwoo leveling up like a video game character captivated readers and the battle against Beru was a moment fans had been waiting for.

Unsurprisingly, with his incredible power, Jinwoo crushed Beru with style and authority. The over-the-top display of power thrilled viewers, and the vibrant colours and fast-paced animation made it a feast for the eyes. The spectacle of the fight, combined with readers' anticipation, explains why it became the most-viewed official anime fight on Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling Cements Dominance

The Jinwoo vs Beru battle proves Solo Leveling is more than a fan-favourite—it's a cultural phenomenon. By overtaking Luffy and other legendary anime characters, it shows the influence of strong storytelling and high-quality animation on streaming platforms.

Crunchyroll's success with this clip also signals a shift in anime viewing trends. Newer series can now break records faster than ever.

For viewers, Jinwoo's fight has set the standard for what an anime battle can deliver: strategy, power, and pure spectacle. The question now is, which fight will challenge Solo Leveling's crown next?

Originally published on IBTimes UK