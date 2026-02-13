Lionsgate and Saber Interactive officially confirmed the long-rumoured John Wick video game during PlayStation's 12 February State of Play showcase. The title is positioned as a narrative-driven, third-person action game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The project marks the franchise's most ambitious step into gaming, moving beyond 2019's tactical spin-off John Wick Hex. This time, developers are promising a cinematic experience designed to match the scale and intensity of the billion-dollar film series.

The Game Is Set Years Before the 'Impossible Task'

According to the official reveal, the story will take place before the events of the first 2014 film, during an earlier phase of John Wick's career. Developers describe the setting as a key chapter in his life that has only been referenced in the movies, allowing creative expansion without disrupting established canon.

This prequel direction provides space to explore Wick at the height of his physical and professional abilities. By stepping into his prime years, the game can deliver more expansive action scenarios than the 'retired' assassin audiences first met on screen.

Developed as a Cinematic AAA Single-Player Experience

Saber Interactive confirmed the project is being built as a full AAA single-player experience rather than a multiplayer or live-service model. The studio has stated it is working closely with Lionsgate and members of the film's creative team to preserve tone and authenticity.

That collaboration is significant given the franchise's identity rests heavily on choreography and atmosphere. Translating that precision into gameplay mechanics will likely determine whether the title stands out among other licensed adaptations.

Combat System Expectations Are Already Sky-High

Although detailed gameplay footage has not yet been released, the developers have emphasised fluid movement and close-quarters 'gun-fu' combat. The franchise's reputation for tactical reloads, weapon transitions and choreographed takedowns suggests a system built around rhythm and timing rather than chaotic shooting.

Industry observers note that few action games have fully captured the disciplined firearm choreography seen in the films. If executed properly, the John Wick video game could redefine how cinematic combat translates into interactive form.

Netizen Reactions Show Huge Pressure on Combat Design

Fan reactions across X (formerly Twitter) highlight both excitement and anxiety about the project's ambitions. One widely shared post read:

John Wick gameplay is either going to redefine combat systems or ruin every other game for me. — VIBRANT UTOPIA (@VIBRANTUTOPIA) February 13, 2026

Another user focused on the timeline choice and the opportunity to portray Wick at peak capability.

Honestly, this feels like it makes sense. Both given Keanu admitting to his age bringing its own problems, but making us play as Wick in his prime is probably the best way to really have him do things more crazy than what retired Wick was doing. — End, Thus I Am (@endthusiam) February 13, 2026

These reactions underscore the weight of expectation attached to the franchise. For many fans, this is the first real opportunity to inhabit the character in a fully realised action environment rather than a tactical abstraction.

Weapons and Tactical Precision Will Define Gameplay Depth

Weapons are central to the John Wick identity, and authenticity will likely be non-negotiable for core fans. Across four films, Wick has used customised pistols, tactical shotguns and improvised melee tools, each handled with distinctive precision.

Developers have indicated that the game will focus on replicating that disciplined style rather than arcade-style excess. If modular customisation and realistic reload mechanics are implemented effectively, they could anchor the combat loop in something uniquely Wick.

Why This Game Matters for Lionsgate's Franchise Strategy

The announcement signals a broader cross-platform strategy from Lionsgate, which has increasingly expanded its film properties into interactive media. With the John Wick franchise having generated over $1 billion (approximately £734 million) globally at the box office, extending the IP into gaming offers long-term revenue potential beyond cinema.

For the studio, a successful AAA title could deepen world-building while attracting audiences who may not engage with spin-off films. For players, the question is simpler: can the digital Baba Yaga feel as controlled, lethal and relentless as his cinematic counterpart? Gameplay footage and a release window are expected in future updates. Until then, expectations remain high — and the margin for error unusually small.

