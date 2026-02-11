Russian airlines will temporarily suspend flights to Cuba after operating special return trips to bring home stranded tourists, the country's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said Wednesday, citing aviation fuel shortages on the island.

Rosaviatsia said airlines Rossiya, part of the Aeroflot group, and Nordwind were forced to change their flight programs to Cuban airports "due to difficulties supplying aviation fuel in Cuba."

In a statement posted on Telegram and reported by EFE, the agency said Rossiya will operate several return-only flights from Havana and Varadero to Moscow in the coming days "to ensure the return of Russian tourists." After that, the airline's flight program will pause until conditions improve.

Russian tour operator Pegas Touristik also announced it is stopping sales of new Cuba travel packages, adding that tourists currently on the island will be returned to Russia in an organized manner and within scheduled timeframes. Cuban tourism authorities previously estimated that about 4,000 Russian tourists are currently in the country.

Russia is Cuba's second-largest source of visitors after Canada, with about 131,000 travelers last year.

Cuban authorities have warned airlines that the country has run out of jet fuel, forcing carriers to adjust operations. In recent days, Air Canada said it would send empty aircraft to repatriate about 3,000 clients and then suspend service to Cuba until at least March 11. Spanish carriers Iberia and Air Europa said they are monitoring the situation and offering ticket changes or adding refueling stops.

Fuel shortages have also affected domestic activity. According to reports from Bloomberg , some beach resorts have closed due to gasoline shortages, interprovincial public transport has been reduced, and some schools have told staff to remain home.

On Monday, the Kremlin said it is holding talks with Cuban authorities to address the fuel crisis and mitigate its impact on transport and aviation. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the situation as "truly critical" and said U.S. pressure measures were creating "multiple difficulties" for the country, adding that Moscow is seeking ways to help counter the shortages through ongoing bilateral contacts.

Originally published on Latin Times