A Bonus Phone Will Be Launched Along With Nokia 3, 5, 6 On February 26

The brand name Nokia is all set to make a comeback at Spain's Annual Mobile World Congress show with all new four smartphones. There are reports that the company is launching the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and a bonus handset that's apparently reminiscent of the Nokia 3310.

Nokia, a brand name that everyone should remember for its quality, reliability and mostly for durability for their products in the mobile market. Once they used to rule the world of the mobile market with their brand value based on these parameters.

According to Cnet Android software plays a major role in the attempted Nokia comeback after Microsoft sold off its claim to the device and the Lumia name which was picked up when it bought the Nokia's smartphone business in 2014. Windows Phone OS made some strides in low-cost Nokia phones, but many wondered that aligning with Android rather than Microsoft's would must be a better bet.

As per ScienceTimes Nokia 3 may come up with entry-level android specification and price will be around 149 Euros. Now Nokia 5 comes with a 5.2-inches display with a resolution 720p, as far as camera's concern the device sports a 12-megapixel rear camera. Nokia 5 will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clubbed with 2GB RAM its price will be 199 Euros.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Nokia 6 will come with a 5.5-inches display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixel, this smartphone come with a 16-megapixel primary camera and 8-megapixel front facing camera. The device will come with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage inbuilt storage facility, it will run on Android Nougat OS.

Now it depends on time whether Nokia will again rule the smartphone market or not but until then fans needs to sit tight and look forward to the new devices introduced by Nokia.