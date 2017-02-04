Samsung's Very First Foldable Device, Galaxy X, To Release Later This Year

Users are excited about the foldable phone Samsung has promised this year. Dubbed as the Galaxy X, this will be the first time ever Samsung will bring in a foldable phone.

According to Mobile and Apps, Galaxy X is expected to hit the market in the third quarter of 2017. The first lot will consist of over 100,000 units.

It was previously reported that that the smartphone will come out sometime in late 2017. However, there is a high chance that it might come out in Q3 or Q4 of 2017.

Advertisement

The timing makes sense because the arrival of the foldable phone could then align with the tech show IFA 2017, taking place in September 2017.

According to Tech Radar, Samsung Galaxy X reportedly folds outward rather than inward. However, one beastly feature of the phone is that when it's when unfolded, it will convert into a fully functional 7-inch tablet.

Samsung initially went for a device that folded inward, but then changed the plans last year. The reason behind this switch was to avoid any trouble users might face to fold-unfold the device.

Lenovo beat Samsung in the race of foldable device. The company has released a smartphone that converts into a wearable and a foldable tablet that becomes a phablet.

The reason behind the late release of Samsung's foldable device is due to an executive level reshuffle that will take place in either February or March. The reshuffle is needed because one of Samsung's executives is currently facing a bribery scandal revolving around the recently impeached South Korean president.

Samsung's foldable phone was previously named Project Valley and later on the official name, Galaxy X, was finalized. The company has been promising this device for four years now and users are expecting it to be in their pockets sooner or later this year.