Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, February 05, 2017 | Updated at 12:40 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Samsung's Very First Foldable Device, Galaxy X, To Release Later This Year

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 04, 2017 10:19 PM EST
The International Consumer Electronics Show Highlights Latest Gadgets

The International Consumer Electronics Show Highlights Latest Gadgets(Photo : David McNew/Getty Images)

Users are excited about the foldable phone Samsung has promised this year. Dubbed as the Galaxy X, this will be the first time ever Samsung will bring in a foldable phone.

According to Mobile and Apps, Galaxy X is expected to hit the market in the third quarter of 2017.  The first lot will consist of over 100,000 units.

It was previously reported that that the smartphone will come out sometime in late 2017. However, there is a high chance that it might come out in Q3 or Q4 of 2017.

The timing makes sense because the arrival of the foldable phone could then align with the tech show IFA 2017, taking place in September 2017.

According to Tech Radar, Samsung Galaxy X reportedly folds outward rather than inward. However, one beastly feature of the phone is that when it's when unfolded, it will convert into a fully functional 7-inch tablet.

Samsung initially went for a device that folded inward, but then changed the plans last year. The reason behind this switch was to avoid any trouble users might face to fold-unfold the device.

Lenovo beat Samsung in the race of foldable device. The company has released a smartphone that converts into a wearable and a foldable tablet that becomes a phablet.

The reason behind the late release of Samsung's foldable device is due to an executive level reshuffle that will take place in either February or March. The reshuffle is needed because one of Samsung's executives is currently facing a bribery scandal revolving around the recently impeached South Korean president.

Samsung's foldable phone was previously named Project Valley and later on the official name, Galaxy X, was finalized. The company has been promising this device for four years now and users are expecting it to be in their pockets sooner or later this year.

SEE ALSO

Oneplus 5 Specs, Release Date And Price Explored

Battle of the Ultra-Lights: Comparing Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 and Apple's 13-Inch Macbook Air

LG G6 Images, Specifications And Launch Date Reportedly Leaked

Apple May Release 15-Inch Macbook Pro With Up To 32GB Of RAM In 2017

World's First Android Smartphone With 8GB RAM Unveiled At CES 2017; Device Supports Google's Tango And Daydream VR System

TagsSamsung Galaxy X, foldable phone, samsung foldable phone, samsung

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

kim kardashian secrets kim kardashian facts

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Mav’s Deron Williams - Area Of Interest For Cavs

The Cavs could take the exchange course as well, obviously, and they are known to have asked about the Dallas Mavericks' Deron Williams.
Memphis Grizzlies v Boston Celtics

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eyeing Mario Chalmers, Jordan Farmar, Kirk Hinrich & Others
Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Update: Barkley-LeBron, War Of Words Took Quite An Ugly Turn
UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko v Pena

What Ice Cube, Demetrious Johnson, UFC Pres has to say about McGregor vs Rousey Fight
UFC 183: Silva v Diaz

Nick Diaz vs Demian Maia Fight Soon?;UFC Working on it
NBA News: Durant’s Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

NBA News: Durant's Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him
NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics