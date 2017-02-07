Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 | Updated at 12:41 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Kate Middleton Dangerous Weight-Loss Is Due To Eating Disorder Bulimia, Insiders Claim

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 07, 2017 10:57 AM EST
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Attend A Polo Match For Foundation Of Prince William & Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Attend A Polo Match For Foundation Of Prince William & Prince Harry(Photo : Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently competed alongside Prince Harry in a relay race. Their participation was to encourage the runners who are taking part in this year's London Marathon.

Despite giving full effort both Kate Middleton and husband Prince William lost to Prince Harry. Big brother William came a close second while sister-in-law Kate had to be satisfied with the third position.

The event took place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) in London. Following the race, speculations started flying around as why Kate couldn't keep up with her husband and brother-in-law.

According to Radar Online, many spectators noticed that although Kate seems to have enjoyed the event, she looked physically very weak. The 35-year-old was extremely thin and her legs looked barely strong enough.

Insiders recently claimed to the National ENQUIRER magazine that Kate Middleton is suffering from bulimia. The struggles that Kate has to go through while dealing with this potentially life-threatening eating disorder has left her all skins and bones.

The tabloid stated that the Duchess recently touched the mark of only 89 pounds. At 5-foot-9 it is definitely shocking and unhealthy weight to possess.

The Royal family is very sad to see how Kate has turned into a shell of her former self. Rumors are rife that Prince William's wife has been struggling with the disorder in secret for quite some time now.

Whatever her physical health may be, Kate is still carrying out her royal duties. According to Daily Mail, she stepped out with her husband, Prince William and took part in a special assembly at a primary school in London to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

"People often ask me why I am so interested in the mental health of children and young people. The answer is quite simple - it is because I think that every child should have the best possible start in life," Daily Mail quoted Kate saying.

Kate has chosen to work on this Valentine's Day as well. After having a more or less free 2016, the Duchess is taking her charity work and royal duties pretty seriously this year.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Queen Elizabeth II Snubs Kate Middleton, Prince William Valentine's Day Plans For Royal Duties

Kate- William Reportedly Expecting Twins; Donald Trump's Rude Comments About The Duchess Surfaces

‘Suits’ Actor Drops A Major Hint About Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s Future Plans

President Donald Trump To Meet Queen Elizabeth II For A Match Of Golf

Kate-William To Take A Major Life Decision In 2017

TagsKate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton eating disorder, kate middleton bulimia

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

selena gomez mother mandy teefey

Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Show

Kobe Bryant’s high school basketball jersey as well as other memorabilia was stolen from his shrine at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia; jersey has little value because it’s only a replica.

Kobe Bryant's jersey and HS basketball memorabilia were stolen from their case in his alma mater in Pennsylvania. Sources say that there was very little value in the stolen items and the jersey was in fact a replica.
NBA News: Spurs To Begin Annual Rodeo Road Trip; Some Facts to know about the Spurs' Tradition

NBA News: Spurs To Begin Annual Rodeo Road Trip; Some Facts to know about the Spurs' Tradition
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Proud Wife Gisele Bundchen Gets Overwhelmed after Tom Brady's Nail-Biting Super Bowl Win Between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons
UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 Fight Coming Soon; Floyd Mayweather, Diaz Insults UFC Champ
T-Mobile Club Magenta Featuring Major Lazer Sound System Powered By Pandora

T-Mobile Super Bowl Three Minutes Ad Features Justin Bieber, Rob Gronkowski
NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016

Airbnb Super Bowl Commercial Refers Trump's Travel Ban Issues

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics