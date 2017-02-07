Kate Middleton Dangerous Weight-Loss Is Due To Eating Disorder Bulimia, Insiders Claim

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently competed alongside Prince Harry in a relay race. Their participation was to encourage the runners who are taking part in this year's London Marathon.

Despite giving full effort both Kate Middleton and husband Prince William lost to Prince Harry. Big brother William came a close second while sister-in-law Kate had to be satisfied with the third position.

The event took place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) in London. Following the race, speculations started flying around as why Kate couldn't keep up with her husband and brother-in-law.

According to Radar Online, many spectators noticed that although Kate seems to have enjoyed the event, she looked physically very weak. The 35-year-old was extremely thin and her legs looked barely strong enough.

Insiders recently claimed to the National ENQUIRER magazine that Kate Middleton is suffering from bulimia. The struggles that Kate has to go through while dealing with this potentially life-threatening eating disorder has left her all skins and bones.

The tabloid stated that the Duchess recently touched the mark of only 89 pounds. At 5-foot-9 it is definitely shocking and unhealthy weight to possess.

The Royal family is very sad to see how Kate has turned into a shell of her former self. Rumors are rife that Prince William's wife has been struggling with the disorder in secret for quite some time now.

Whatever her physical health may be, Kate is still carrying out her royal duties. According to Daily Mail, she stepped out with her husband, Prince William and took part in a special assembly at a primary school in London to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

"People often ask me why I am so interested in the mental health of children and young people. The answer is quite simple - it is because I think that every child should have the best possible start in life," Daily Mail quoted Kate saying.

Kate has chosen to work on this Valentine's Day as well. After having a more or less free 2016, the Duchess is taking her charity work and royal duties pretty seriously this year.