Cecilia Giménez never intended to become a global symbol of internet humour. She only wanted to save a fading image of Jesus Christ in her local church. Yet more than a decade after her well-intentioned restoration attempt went viral, the Spanish pensioner whose brushstroke changed art history in the digital age has died at 94.

Her death was confirmed by local officials in Borja, the small town in north-eastern Spain where her accidental fame began. Giménez leaves behind a legacy shaped not by ridicule but by resilience, community pride, and one of the most unlikely cultural moments of the 21st century.

Borja's mayor, Eduardo Arilla, confirmed her death and praised her lifelong dedication to art and community life, describing her as 'one of the town's most beloved residents'.

The Restoration That Accidentally Made History

In 2012, Gimenez, a resident of Borja, a small town in northeastern Spain, received global attention when her amateur attempt to restore the worn-out fresco, named 'Ecce Homo,' of the local church became an internet trend.

The fresco itself depicts Jesus Christ in a simple, characteristic style of early 20th-century devotional art. It had deteriorated over the decades due to neglect and age.

In her best intentions, Gimenez, who was 81 at the time, tried to make the painting fresh, believing she was protecting a valuable piece of her community's heritage.

Nevertheless, it all led to the transformation of the traditional view of Christ into what online users say, a 'hairy monkey,' which she made. It did not take long for it to be shared on social media, and countless memes, jokes, and news stories were set in motion.

The mishap was given the nickname 'Monkey Christ,' which has been used as a synonym for her misfortune, though it was meant as a compliment.

Local Interest To Worldwide Celebrity

The event quickly made Borja a viral phenomenon, attracting record-breaking numbers of tourists to view the popular fresco. Before the viral craze, the town attracted approximately 5,000 visitors each year.

This number, however, had increased to more than 40,000 by 2013, with numerous visitors after photos of the now-legendary painting. The tourist arrivals brought economic gains, including donations of over EUR50,000 to local charities and improvements to the small tourism industry in Borja.

The community came around Gimenez regardless of the ridicule.

She was perceived as a woman of a good heart who was doing this out of devotion, and her actions sparked debates about preserving art and the need for professional restoration.

Over time, 'Ecce Homo' has acquired a different kind of fame, becoming the epitome of unintended humour and the fallibility of man.

Later Pursuits Of Art

Her community supported Gimenez after her viral popularity. She had a one-woman show featuring 28 of her paintings, showcasing her personal artistic expression.

The town's mayor commended her as a generous person who had given her life to the church and society. The example of Gimenez was the ability to defy the odds and be funny despite sudden fame.

Mayor Eduardo said she had loved painting her whole life. The mayor has honoured her as one of the favourite people in Borja, for her role in turning a local accident into a cultural phenomenon that attracted worldwide attention to the small town.

The fresco is still up today, but behind a protective glass shield, to signify Gimenez's well-planned endeavour and the strength of social media in creating global stories from ordinary ones.

Her story endures as a reminder that not all legacies are planned — some are painted, imperfectly, and remembered forever.

