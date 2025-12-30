D4vd, the stage name of David Anthony Burke, is facing intensifying legal scrutiny as investigators move closer to a possible murder indictment.

In Hollywood Hills, California, authorities are examining new physical evidence discovered inside a home Burke rented, just days before prosecutors signalled they want formal charges.

The developments, reported between 29 and 30 December 2025, centre on the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 14-year-old whose remains were found earlier this year.

Investigators are now piecing together witness testimony, forensic findings and items recovered from the property as a grand jury considers whether to indict the 20-year-old singer.

Chainsaw Found in D4vd's Rented Home

An unused chainsaw was found inside a Hollywood Hills rental home where D4vd had been living, according to a disclosure made public in late December. The discovery was revealed by private investigator Steve Fischer, whom the homeowner hired to inspect the property.

Fischer said the chainsaw appeared unused and still had safety protections intact. Speaking to News Nation, Fischer said there was no apparent reason for such an item to be inside the rental.

'There's no purpose for a chainsaw to be at this rental house. They're certainly not in charge of, you know, trim the trees or anything,' Fischer said.

The find followed an earlier revelation, made about two weeks earlier, that a burn cage had also been discovered on the same property. Fischer expressed concern about the items being found together, saying: 'It still had the protective shield over the chain itself. There it is with a burn cage. You got to wonder what this plan was.'

Authorities are examining whether the items could be relevant as they investigate how Celeste Rivas Hernandez was dismembered.

New Evidence Appears Ahead of Indictment

The discovery of the chainsaw comes as prosecutors push for a D4vd indictment. A grand jury has already heard testimony from several witnesses in December 2025, and it is now confirmed to be an indictment panel rather than a purely investigative body.

Prosecutors from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office are seeking charges, and the grand jury process is expected to continue into early 2026. Multiple witnesses, including figures connected to D4vd's professional circle, have already testified.

Legal experts note that suspects do not present a defence during grand jury proceedings, increasing the likelihood of charges once prosecutors move forward.

D4vd Likely To Face Murder Charges

Reports indicate D4vd is likely to face murder charges in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Investigators believe the teenager was dismembered with the involvement of more than one person, a factor that could influence charging decisions.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not made any arrests. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell has stressed the need for caution, saying the department must avoid public comments that could 'potentially jeopardise the case.'

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office previously said Celeste's body was found 'severely decomposed' and had likely remained inside the vehicle for an extended period. A court order is in place to keep full autopsy findings sealed while the investigation continues.

Remembering Celeste Rivas

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was 14 when she was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in April 2024. Authorities confirmed she knew D4vd and that the two had been in a relationship before her disappearance.

Her remains were discovered on 8 September 2025 inside the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd, after residents reported a foul smell coming from the abandoned vehicle.

The case has drawn sustained public attention, with family members and investigators continuing to seek justice as the grand jury weighs its next steps.

