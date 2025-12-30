A new report shed light on what the Trump transition team knew about a bribery probe on border czar Tom Homan before taking office.

Concretely, MS Now noted that Emil Bove received information that Homan was being investigated after undercover FBI agents posing as private contractors had recorded him accepting $50,000 in cash in exchange for getting border enforcement contracts in the incoming administration.

Justice Department officials reportedly believed Homan wouldn't be able to get a security clearance based on the investigation, but he got it anyway after Bove was made aware of the probe.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson declined to answer to the outlet about the report, accusing it of trying to "resurrect a story that has already been thoroughly debunked."

"This was a blatantly political investigation, that found no evidence of illegal activity, and was yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using its resources to target President Trump's allies rather than investigate real criminals and the millions of illegal aliens who flooded our country," Jackson said in a statement.

"Tom Homan is a career law enforcement officer and lifelong public servant who is doing a phenomenal job on behalf of President Trump and the country," she added.

In another passage of the piece, MS Now detailed that Trump initially balked at submitting names of likely nominees for background checks, becoming the first president-elect to make this decision. Homan was announced to the post without the background check.

The DOJ ultimately shut down the bribery investigation, according to a September report from The New York Times. Furthermore, FBI Director Kash Patel ordered the investigation shut over the summer, one source told Reuters, with officials citing insufficient evidence to prove that Homan committed a chargeable offense, noting he was not in government at the time of the payment.

"This matter originated under the previous administration and was subjected to a full review by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors," said Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a joint statement shared with Reuters. "They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing. The Department's resources must remain focused on real threats to the American people, not baseless investigations."

