Mexico's Navy Secretariat confirmed an additional death linked to the derailment of the Interoceanic Train that occurred Dec. 28.

The Navy confirmed the death of Hilda Alcántara, a 73-year-old woman who died as a result of the crash, bringing the death toll to 14.

According to the statement, the woman had been receiving specialized medical care prior to her death, including emergency surgical procedures.

As reported by Animal Político, the Executive Commission for Victim Assistance said that two of the 14 people who died as a result of the derailment were minors, ages 6 and 15, while the remaining victims were identified as adults older than 45.

The deadly accident took place in the Mexican state of Oaxaca on Dec. 28, leaving 13 people dead at the scene and 98 others injured, including 44 who were hospitalized.

Mexico's Navy said the crash occurred at about 9:30 a.m., when a passenger train derailed, pulling four railcars off the tracks. According to reports, the train was carrying 241 passengers and nine crew members.

As of Jan. 1, two people had been discharged from hospitals, while five remained hospitalized.

"Both have the necessary medications to continue their treatment and will receive ongoing follow-up through outpatient care. They will be provided attention in specialties such as internal medicine, psychology and any others they may require," the Interior Secretariat said in a statement.

The Attorney General's Office said the bodies of those who died have already been released to their families and that authorities have compiled multiple reports related to the accident, including railcar inspections, forensic analyses, photographic evidence and autopsy studies.

During a news conference on Dec. 30, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said those affected will receive full compensation for damages, in addition to the initial support announced a day earlier of 30,000 pesos, about $1,700.

She also said that beyond the initial financial support, the government will provide full compensation in coordination with the train's insurer, as reported by Infobae México.

Sheinbaum added that the process does not end there and will continue as federal authorities move forward with the investigation.

"The Attorney General's Office must work with the victims on this full compensation. Everyone will be supported, both those who remain hospitalized and those who, unfortunately, lost a loved one," Sheinbaum said.

The Interoceanic Train links the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and was designed as an alternative route to the Panama Canal for freight transport.

After just two years in operation, the rail line has recorded six serious incidents, though this was the first to result in fatalities.

This marked the second accident on the corridor in December. On Dec. 20, farther north in the state of Chiapas, a tanker truck unsuccessfully attempted to cross ahead of a passenger train carrying 148 people. A similar incident occurred in July, when another vehicle tried to beat the train at a separate grade crossing in Chiapas.

Originally published on Latin Times