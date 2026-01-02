BTS has officially announced the release date for its long-awaited new album, marking the group's full return after a nearly four-year break due to mandatory military service.

The global K-pop stars confirmed that their next group album will be released on March 20, according to handwritten notes sent to select members of their official fan club, BTS ARMY.

The date was later confirmed by South Korean media outlets, signaling the band's first album since Proof debuted in June 2022.

The announcement comes after all seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — completed their required service in the Republic of Korea Armed Forces, ENews reported.

Military duty is mandatory for all able-bodied men in South Korea, and BTS paused group activities to fulfill that obligation.

Fans first learned that new music was on the way in July 2025, when the group reunited for a livestream — their first in almost three years.

At the time, BTS shared that they had started preparing a new album but stopped short of giving a release date.

BTS Says New Album Reflects Unity and Growth

During that broadcast, the group emphasized that the project would reflect their unity and shared growth.

"Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas.

We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started," the group said during the livestream. They also confirmed plans for a tour following the album's release.

The excitement has been fueled further by personal messages included in the handwritten notes.

Jin shared his joy about returning as part of a team after promoting solo work, while RM described the moment as one he had been waiting for deeply.

Other members echoed similar feelings, thanking fans for their patience and continued support.

According to People, BTS debuted in 2013 and steadily built a loyal fanbase before breaking into global stardom in 2017 with hits like "DNA" and "MIC DROP."

Over the years, the group has topped the Billboard Hot 100 six times, becoming one of the most successful K-pop acts in history.

During the group hiatus, each member explored solo projects. Between 2022 and 2025, all seven released individual albums, keeping their presence strong while serving their country.

Originally published on Music Times