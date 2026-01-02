Jennifer Lopez isn't letting age-shaming comments slow her down. During the opening night of her new Las Vegas residency, "Up All Night Live in Las Vegas," the 56-year-old pop icon fired back at critics of her signature sexy style with humor and confidence.

"I do laugh at some of the things [people say online]," J.Lo told the sold-out crowd at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Tuesday evening, wearing a sparkling green Celia Kritharioti outfit dripping with fringe.

"Scrolling through the internet, why do we do this to ourselves? It's so crazy. Social media can be the saddest, meanest place on Earth."

Fans had been criticizing Lopez for her daring stage costumes and red carpet looks, questioning why she didn't "dress her age" or why she was "always naked."

In response, Lopez joked to the audience, "If you had this booty, you'd be naked too!" prompting cheers and applause, PageSix reported.

She even playfully turned to the crowd to show off her outfit before diving into her 2014 hit, "Booty."

The superstar wowed fans with a series of eye-catching ensembles, including a skintight sparkling pink gown with matching opera gloves by The Blonds and a sheer spiderweb-inspired lace catsuit and cape custom-made by Victoria's Secret.

These bold choices are consistent with Lopez's history of making unforgettable fashion statements, from her iconic plunging green Versace gown at the 2000 Grammys to her open-sided Tamara Ralph dress at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Unstoppable."

Jennifer Lopez addresses people who criticize how she dresses:



“If you had this body, you’d be naked, too!” pic.twitter.com/VE1xb4zaLW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 31, 2025

Fans Applaud Jennifer Lopez for Ignoring Age-Shaming

"Thank God, I've been doing this a long time, I can just ignore a lot of it," Lopez added, admitting that some of the online comments make her laugh.

According to Parade, fans quickly took to social media to defend her, with one writing, "If I had her body I'd be wearing that too! Even to the local supermarket," and another cheering, "Omg hats off to her. Boss move!"

Lopez's witty comeback is part of her larger message about confidence, body positivity, and not letting public opinion dictate personal style.

True to form, she also addressed other moments from her career, noting the lasting impact of fashion choices in solidifying a personality and style: "One dress can change the trajectory of how people dress for the next 10 years," she said in a previous interview.

Her Las Vegas residency runs from December 30 through January 3, with additional dates in March 2026.

Originally published on Enstarz