Will Smith is facing a civil lawsuit filed by electric violinist Brian King Joseph, who alleges sexual harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination connected to Smith's 2025 concert tour.

According to reports, the complaint, filed on 30 December 2025, in Los Angeles Superior Court, centres on an alleged hotel-room incident in Las Vegas and Joseph's removal from the tour shortly after reporting it.

The lawsuit names Smith and his company, Treyball Studios Management, and seeks compensatory and punitive damages. However, Smith has reportedly denied all allegations through his attorney.

Who Is Brian King Joseph?

Brian King Joseph is a 33-year-old electric violinist from Washington, DC, best known for his appearance on America's Got Talent in 2018. He placed third in Season 13 after delivering high-energy performances that blended classical violin with electronic and pop music.

During the competition, Joseph revealed he was living with neuropathy, a nerve condition affecting his hands, which he was told could end his ability to perform. His story and performances earned widespread attention and praise from the judges.

Following AGT, Joseph continued performing at major events, including NBA games and corporate shows, and collaborated with established artists. He released original music and built a following online, where he shared both performances and updates about managing his condition.

In November 2024, he was hired for a Will Smith–related performance, which later expanded into work tied to Smith's 2025 tour.

What the Lawsuit Alleges

According to the court filing, Joseph was hired in late 2024 and later worked on Smith's Based on a True Story tour during preparations in early 2025. The complaint claims Smith engaged in inappropriate personal behaviour, including comments described as emotionally suggestive, and alleges the situation escalated during a March 2025 stay in Las Vegas.

Joseph says that after briefly losing his hotel room key, he returned to his room to find unfamiliar items inside, despite no signs of forced entry. The items allegedly included a handwritten note reading, 'Brian, I'll be back... just us,' signed 'Stone F,' as well as wipes, a beer bottle, a backpack, an earring, hospital discharge papers, and HIV medication prescribed to someone else. Joseph interpreted the incident as a sexual threat.

According to the lawsuit, Joseph reported the matter to hotel security, non-emergency police, and tour management.

Alleged Retaliation and Termination

The filing states that after raising concerns, Joseph was accused of fabricating the incident and was removed from the tour within days. He alleges the termination caused financial losses related to tour preparation, emotional distress, and long-term harm to his professional reputation.

The lawsuit asserts violations of California's Fair Employment and Housing Act and labour laws and requests a jury trial. According to reports, no criminal charges have been filed.

On 1 January 2026, Smith's attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, issued a statement calling the allegations 'false, baseless, and reckless,' adding that Smith denies the claims and intends to defend himself in court. Smith has not commented further.

'They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light,' Grodsky told PEOPLE.

