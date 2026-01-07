Almost ten years after the death of Juan Gabriel, the rumors refuse to fade. Over the past months, a new wave of viral content and online speculation has once again fueled claims that the legendary Mexican singer never died. Now, his son Jean Aguilera is responding publicly, addressing what he describes as a constant and painful cycle of misinformation.

The latest resurgence began in September 2025, when a video filmed by Mexican tourists in Paris began circulating on social media. The clip shows an older man sitting at a cafe, whose appearance some users claimed resembled Juan Gabriel. The video was shared with the caption "Is Juan Gabriel alive?", instantly reviving conspiracy theories that have followed the artist since his death in August 2016.

As the footage spread across TikTok, X, and Facebook, social media users began comparing screenshots from the Paris video with images from Juan Gabriel's final public appearances. While many dismissed the claims as absurd or even disrespectful, others insisted the resemblance was proof that the singer, born Alberto Aguilera Valadez, had staged his death and was living in secrecy.

@latinus_us Turistas mexicanos captan en París a una persona idéntica a Juan Gabriel. Latinus InformaciónParaTi ♬ sonido original - Latinus - Latinus

For Jean Aguilera, the renewed attention crossed a line. Speaking on the Mexican television program Venga la Alegría, he reacted directly to the viral theories and the broader narrative that his father might still be alive.

"First of all, they are disrespecting us twice," Aguilera said. "One, because they say this man is my father, and two, because they keep insisting he's alive."

Aguilera explained that the rumors are not new. Since Juan Gabriel's death from a heart attack at his home in Santa Monica, California, he and his family have repeatedly faced waves of speculation, from alleged sightings to claims that fans have spoken to the singer on the phone years after his passing.

"I wish I had that number too, so I could call him," Aguilera said, referring to those who insist they have had contact with Juan Gabriel. "But no."

While his tone carried frustration, Aguilera also acknowledged the emotional side behind the rumors. Juan Gabriel remains one of the most beloved figures in Mexican music history, and for many fans, accepting his death has never been easy.

"He is missed so much," Aguilera said. "I understand the feeling. I understand that people want him to still be alive, but they have to let this rest."

@vengalaalegria Jean Aguilera, hijo de JuanGabriel, reacciona al video viral donde aparece un hombre idéntico a su papá.😱👀 #VLA 📺 Lunes a viernes, 8:55 a.m., por Azteca UNO ♬ sonido original - Venga La Alegría

Juan Gabriel's impact on Latin music is difficult to overstate. With a career spanning decades, he wrote and performed hundreds of songs that became anthems across generations, earning him the nickname "El Divo de Juárez." His theatrical performances, emotional ballads, and cultural influence made him a singular figure whose absence is still deeply felt.

That enduring love, however, has repeatedly given rise to conspiracy theories, often amplified by social media. Aguilera stressed that while admiration for his father is understandable, spreading false narratives only adds pain for the family and distorts the artist's legacy.

Despite the noise, Juan Gabriel's estate continues to focus on celebrating his work rather than engaging with rumors. As part of the commemoration of what would have been his 75th birthday, a special reissue of his album Los Dúo will be released on January 16. The project features previously unreleased spoken comments from the singer and collaborations with artists such as Marco Antonio Solís, Juanes, Natalia Jiménez, Alejandra Guzmán, Isabel Pantoja, Emmanuel, and Natalia Lafourcade.

For Jean Aguilera, the message is clear and consistent. His father is gone, his legacy is real, and the focus should remain on the music that continues to define Juan Gabriel's place in cultural history, not on rumors that refuse to die.

Originally published on Latin Times