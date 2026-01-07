Sean "Diddy" Combs' time behind bars has reportedly created some tension among his employees over pay, though his team insists all staff and attorneys continue to receive compensation.

The hip-hop mogul is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, after being convicted on two Mann Act violations.

Since his incarceration, Combs' finances have been managed by the business management firm Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, which handles fund distribution and oversight of his business operations.

Payroll Delays Cause Friction Among Staff

Reports initially surfaced on TMZ suggesting that some of Combs' employees and lawyers had gone unpaid.

One unnamed source told the outlet that attorneys involved in his civil litigation and several staffers had experienced delays, prompting at least one employee to resign.

According to the outlet, Tri Star's strict oversight meant that Combs' family members also faced restrictions on accessing his funds, requiring documented invoices for additional expenses.

For example, TMZ reported that when the Combs family tried to organize a dinner in New York City the night before Diddy's sentencing, Tri Star initially declined to cover the cost until documentation was submitted, and later reimbursed those who had paid upfront.

However, Diddy's representative, Juda Engelmayer, strongly disputes claims of unpaid staff. Speaking to The U.S. Mirror, Engelmayer said, "Really? No employees, attorneys or consultants have gone unpaid. Payroll is handled through Combs Global's internal HR department, and compensation and expenses are reviewed and paid in the ordinary course of business. Claims suggesting dysfunction are simply false."

Engelmayer further emphasized that while Tri Star manages Combs' finances during his incarceration, all employees continue to be compensated once work is completed and approved.

"Sean Combs controls his own finances. Everyone gets paid for their work once it's completed and confirmed, after routine review," he said.

Maintaining Family and Work Ties from Prison

Despite the logistical challenges, Combs has remained in regular contact with his family. He received a Christmas Day visit from his eldest son, Justin, during which the two reportedly "caught up on life" and discussed how to navigate this period.

No gifts were exchanged due to prison regulations, but the father and son also attended a private mass with fellow inmates.

