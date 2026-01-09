Fetty Wap has quietly stepped out of federal prison years ahead of schedule, marking a significant turn in a case that once threatened to sideline his career for most of the decade.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was transferred out of custody in early January 2026 after serving just over three years of a six-year sentence.

The move, confirmed by federal authorities, places Fetty Wap in a closely supervised phase of his punishment rather than granting him full freedom. It reflects how the justice system can shorten sentences while still keeping strict control, particularly in high-profile drug cases.

Fetty Wap's Early Prison Release

Fetty Wap was sentenced in May 2023 to six years in federal prison for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy. At the time, his projected release date was set for 2029, following his incarceration that began in August 2022.

That timeline changed this month. Information obtained by TMZ from the US Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that the rapper was transferred to community confinement on 7 January 2026. Federal records show he is now scheduled to be fully released from all oversight custody on 8 November 2026.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons confirmed his status, explaining that he qualified for early placement after serving more than half of his sentence under federal guidelines.

Rapper Now in Home Confinement

Fetty Wap is currently under home confinement in Philadelphia, according to the Bureau of Prisons. His placement is being managed by the BOP's Philadelphia Residential Reentry Management Office, meaning he remains under daily federal supervision.

The rapper acknowledged the development publicly a day later. On 8 January 2026, he posted a single word on Instagram Stories: 'HOME'.

In a statement released through his publicist, Abesi Manyando, Maxwell thanked those who stood by him during his incarceration, saying the support 'truly means everything' as he begins the next stage of his sentence.

Fetty Wap To Face Strict Monitoring Once Released

While Fetty Wap has left prison, his freedom comes with significant restrictions. Federal officials have placed him under five years of supervised release, which includes strict behavioural and financial controls.

Under the terms outlined by the Bureau of Prisons, Maxwell must undergo regular drug testing and is prohibited from consuming alcohol or other intoxicants unless prescribed by a licensed physician. He is also barred from opening new bank accounts without approval and must disclose all earnings and tax records to the US Probation Department.

If required by the courts, he may also be ordered to attend an outpatient drug treatment programme, with continued testing during and after completion to ensure compliance.

Looking Back At Fetty Wap's Case

The Fetty Wap case dates back to October 2021, when he was arrested as part of a federal indictment accusing six people of running a 'multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organisation.' Prosecutors said the group distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey between 2019 and 2020.

According to the US Department of Justice, the network used the US Postal Service and vehicles with hidden compartments to move drugs from the West Coast. Authorities described Maxwell as a 'kilogram-level redistributor' within the operation.

At sentencing, Maxwell admitted fault, telling the court: 'Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today.' Federal officials argued his fame amplified the harm, but the court ultimately imposed a sentence that now ends with strict supervision rather than extended imprisonment.

Originally published on IBTimes UK