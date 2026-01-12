The Latinos arrived first and set the tone for the red carpet at the 83 Golden Globes Awards, with best actor nominee Wagner Moura dazzling with a cream double-breasted jacket over black pants and his wife documentarist Sandra Delgado by his side. But he wasn´t the only man leading the list of best dressed of the night. Even Snoop Dogg was looking sharp!

Oona Chaplin and Lauren Jáuregui were spectacular en serving not only served couture. The jewelry was in the millions dollars and the makeup and hair making them look more beautiful than ever.

Nominees Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega shone in their own personal styles. The two Latina actresses, who compete in the category of Best Actress in a Comedy series, were amomg the best dressed.

Ariana Grande activated the Arianators, wearing her iconic ponytail for the first time since she started in Wicked, in a sign that she is saying goodbye to Glinda and embracing her popstar persona, just in time for her upcoming tour.

The 2026 Globes and all the connected events were the perfect stage for some of Hollywood biggest fashionistas, with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Colman Domingo, and Helen Miren, among the best dressed. Before the stars walked the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, we already know that this year would be one of the best regarding fashion.

Here are the best dressed at the 2026 Golden Globes

Hollywood had been buzzing with star-studded pre-events and celebrations, including red carpet moments for special honors given to Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker at the Golden Eve celebration earlier in the week.

In the hours before the awards telecast, pre-Golden Globes parties and celebrations have continued to unfold across Los Angeles. Stars including J.Lo turned heads at the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios awards-season party with show-stopping red carpet attire, offering early clues about the style trends expected tonight.

The MGM Amazon party was also a star studded event, with stars like Kristen Bell and Paris Hilton among the best dressed.

Originally published on Latin Times