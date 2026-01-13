Spanish music legend Julio Iglesias is facing international scrutiny after a criminal complaint was formally filed against him in Spain, accusing him of sexual assault, human trafficking, labor violations, and coercive conduct, according to Spanish prosecutors and multiple media reports. The complaint, submitted on January 5 to Spain's Audiencia Nacional, has triggered a formal investigation by the Spanish Public Prosecutor's Office.

The allegations were detailed in a multi-year investigation by elDiario.es and Univision Noticias involving former employees who worked at Iglesias's luxury residences in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas in 2021.

Two women, identified by pseudonyms in media reporting, say they endured repeated sexual assault, verbal abuse and humiliating treatment while working as a domestic worker and a physiotherapist at the estates. They allege a culture of fear and coercion, including pressured encounters they say were non-consensual and occurred under conditions of heavy supervision and restricted personal freedoms.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors in Madrid are investigating whether the reported conduct also meets the criteria for human trafficking and exploitation, given what accusers describe as controlled work environments, limited access to communications and strict oversight by senior staff.

Spanish authorities have opened pre-investigation proceedings under secrecy, which is a standard step in the Spanish legal system that allows prosecutors to gather evidence and determine whether formal charges should be filed. As of now, no public indictment has been announced and no trial has begun.

Attempts to reach Julio Iglesias and his legal representatives for comment were reported as unsuccessful or unanswered by major outlets covering the story.

The case has quickly become a major item in European and entertainment media, with responses ranging from calls for a thorough judicial process to public defenses of Iglesias by some political figures.

For American audiences familiar with Iglesias's long career as one of the most successful Spanish-language artists of all time, the allegations mark a sharp departure from the performer's public legacy as a romantic balladeer and international star.

Under Spanish procedure, a criminal complaint does not equal a conviction or formal charges, but triggers an investigation. Prosecutors now must decide whether there is enough credible evidence to pursue charges and move the case into the next phase of criminal proceedings.

Originally published on Latin Times