A routine investigation into student vaping at a South Texas school has escalated into a criminal case involving allegations of sexual abuse, after authorities arrested a former teacher accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student.

What began as a disciplinary inquiry into banned vape devices has since exposed what investigators describe as a far more serious pattern of misconduct, drawing statewide attention and renewed concern over student safeguarding.

Vape Reports Trigger School Inquiry

The case originated at Agua Dulce Secondary School after administrators received reports that students were bringing vape pens and THC products onto campus.

As part of standard procedure, school officials interviewed students to determine how the devices were being obtained and whether adults were involved.

During those interviews, information emerged that prompted administrators to alert law enforcement.

According to investigators, students disclosed concerns that extended well beyond vaping, leading authorities to open a separate criminal investigation.

Teacher Arrested After Allegations Surface

Police later arrested 26-year-old former middle school science teacher Jaden Renee Charles in connection with the allegations.

She has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts related to grooming, offences that carry severe penalties under Texas law.

Court records indicate Charles was taken into custody after investigators gathered statements from students and reviewed evidence collected during the inquiry. She is no longer employed by the school district.

A former Texas middle school science teacher, Jaden Renee Charles, 26, is accused of SA'ing a 14-year-old student in her SUV in a Walmart parking lot while two other teenagers were present. Prosecutors allege the incident occurred in February 2024 and that Charles also had... pic.twitter.com/l8M9R83qYj — Hot Takes Nobody Asked For (@HotTakesNobody) January 12, 2026

Alleged Sexual Encounter With Minor

According to charging documents, Charles is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old male student.

The alleged encounter reportedly took place inside her vehicle in a Walmart car park, a location that has featured prominently in the investigation.

Authorities say the age of the student automatically elevates the alleged offence to aggravated sexual assault under state statutes, regardless of any claims of consent.

Claims of Additional Students and Grooming

Investigators believe the alleged conduct may not have been limited to a single student. Law enforcement sources say multiple students have since been interviewed, with some describing behaviour consistent with grooming.

Officials have indicated that additional victims could be identified as the investigation continues. Detectives are reviewing digital communications and other evidence to determine whether further charges are warranted.

Substance Allegations Add to Case

The investigation has also uncovered claims that Charles supplied students with vape devices, THC products and alcohol. These allegations emerged during student interviews conducted as part of the initial vape inquiry.

Authorities say the provision of substances to minors raised further safeguarding concerns and strengthened the case for a broader criminal probe.

School District and Police Response

The school district has confirmed that the teacher has resigned and said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

District officials have emphasised that student safety remains their top priority and that mandatory reporting protocols were followed once concerns arose.

Police have described the case as ongoing and have encouraged anyone with additional information to come forward.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Charles remains in custody with bond reportedly set at approximately $400,000 (£296,908). She is expected to appear in court later this year, with prosecutors signalling that further charges remain possible as the investigation develops.

The case highlights how routine school discipline issues, such as vaping violations, can sometimes uncover far more serious allegations when students are given the opportunity to speak openly with authorities.

Originally published on IBTimes UK