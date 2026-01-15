BLACKPINK will return with their third mini-album "Deadline" on Feb. 27, 2026.​

YG Entertainment made the official announcement on Jan. 14, bringing an end to the K-pop group's three-year hiatus from group releases. The company shared a teaser video featuring flashing pink beams against a black backdrop on the group's social media accounts, building excitement among fans known as BLINKs.​

The album will drop at 1 p.m. Korean Standard Time (KST), which equals 12 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) and 12 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT). Fans can begin pre-ordering the album starting Jan. 15, 2026, with multiple physical editions available, including Black, Pink, Silver, Gray, and Mood Light versions.​​

"Deadline" marks the group's first major release since "Born Pink" in 2022, nearly four years ago, according to TMZ. The title directly connects to BLACKPINK's ongoing world tour, "BLACKPINK World Tour Deadline," which began in July 2025 and concludes on Jan. 26, 2026, with three final shows in Hong Kong. This linking of the album title and tour name represents a unique promotional approach for the iconic K-pop group.​

YG Entertainment confirmed that production work, including the music video, has already been completed. A statement from the agency expressed gratitude toward fans for their patience during the wait, promising to deliver music of the highest quality in return for their loyalty.​

The mini-album is expected to feature "Jump," the group's comeback digital single that was released on Jul. 11, 2025, the Rolling Stone reported. The track performed impressively on charts, securing BLACKPINK's third number-one spot on the Billboard Global 200, making them the first K-pop girl group to achieve this milestone.​

Prior to "Deadline," BLACKPINK released two other mini-albums: "Square Up" in 2018 and "Kill This Love" in 2019. The new mini-album will showcase the group's signature style while introducing fresh musical direction with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa reuniting as a complete unit for promotional activities.​

The announcement comes as welcome news to the fanbase following more than three years of limited group content, with members focusing largely on individual solo projects and touring commitments during this period. Fans eagerly anticipate the new music and the group's promotional activities surrounding the February release, as per CNALifestyle.​

