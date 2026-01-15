The family of Renee Nicole Good has retained the same legal team that secured a record $27 million (£21.8 million) settlement for George Floyd's relatives, launching an independent civil investigation into the fatal ICE shooting that killed the Minneapolis mother last week.

In a news release, Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin confirmed on Wednesday that it now represents Good's widow, Becca, her parents, Tim and Donna Ganger, and her four siblings.

'ICE killed the best of the best when they shot Renee Good,' attorney Antonio Romanucci told the Minnesota Star Tribune after arriving in Minneapolis to meet with grieving relatives. He pledged to release findings publicly as the investigation progresses.

Good, 37, was shot dead by ICE officer Jonathan Ross on 7 January during an immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis. She had just dropped her six-year-old child off at school moments before the fatal encounter.

Lawyers Behind Landmark Civil Rights Settlements

Romanucci partnered with civil rights attorney Ben Crump to secure the 2021 Minneapolis payout for Floyd's family, which remains one of the largest pre-trial settlements in a civil rights wrongful death case in American history. The firm also won $3.25 million (£2.6 million) for Daunte Wright's family in 2022 and secured a $10 million (£8.1 million) settlement for Sonya Massey's relatives last month.

Minneapolis attorney Kevin Riach is serving as co-counsel. Riach helped secure nearly $1 million (£810,000) in 2024 for journalists who sued Minneapolis after being injured by police whilst covering protests following Floyd's murder.

The announcement comes as the Department of Justice confirmed this week it sees no basis for opening a federal civil rights investigation into Good's death, according to Newsweek. Roughly half a dozen federal prosecutors in Minnesota resigned this week amid reported pressure from the Justice Department.

'The Community Is Not Receiving Transparency'

'People in Minneapolis and across this country truly care about what happened to Renee Good on 7 January 2026, and are committed to understanding how she could have been killed on the street after dropping her child off at school,' Romanucci said. 'They want to know what could and should have been done to let Renee live and pick her child up safely from school that afternoon.'

The firm said it would share findings with the public because 'the community is not receiving transparency about this case elsewhere'.

Taking legal action against federal agents involves navigating the Federal Tort Claims Act, Romanucci explained. Unlike typical civil lawsuits, cases against the government are argued before a federal judge rather than a jury.

Family Urges Peace, Rejects Political Exploitation

Good's parents described their daughter as 'the beautiful light of our family' with a 'seemingly infinite capacity for love' in a statement shared with Fox News.

'The kind of unending care we've been given during this time is exactly the kind that she gave to everyone,' Tim and Donna Ganger wrote.

The family called for peace and asked the public not to weaponise Good's death for political purposes. 'They do not want her used as a political pawn, but rather as an agent of peace for all,' the law firm stated.

ICE Agent Secures Own Legal Support

ICE officer Jonathan Ross has obtained legal counsel from Chris Madel, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Minnesota governor. Madel confirmed he filed an application for the Justice Department to provide Ross with legal representation under federal regulations.

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that Ross continues to suffer internal bleeding from injuries sustained when Good's vehicle struck him. He has not been charged with any crimes.

Vice President JD Vance defended Ross during a White House briefing, claiming absolute immunity protects him. 'You have a federal law enforcement official engaging in federal law enforcement action. That's a federal issue,' Vance said. 'He was doing his job.'

A vigil for Good took place at 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, marking exactly one week since she was killed.

Originally published on IBTimes UK