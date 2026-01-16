Miranda Rijnsburger, the current wife of Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, known for having a very private life, broke her silence on the sexual abuse accusations made against her by two of her former employees.

The mother of the singer-songwriter's five youngest children spoke out on social media after Iglesias published a statement in which he strongly rejected the statements made to the press and legal proceedings by two of his former employees about the "hell" they experienced in Iglesias' mansions in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

According to the women, the artist, with the support of two female bosses, forced them to submit to psychological and sexual abuse, in addition to maintaining an intense workload, to please Iglesias. All of this allegedly occurred in 2021.

Julio Iglesias' wife's reaction

Rijnsburger, who was a model when she met her husband and, for years, was credited as the only woman who had been able to "calm" Iglesias, has been out of the public eye for years, with the exception of a few photos taken by paparazzi and the occasional cover in 'Hola' magazine.

However, this time, perhaps due to the seriousness of the accusations, she turned to social media to address the situation. Her response was a very brief but powerful: "Always by your side."

The text appeared below the message Iglesias wrote to react to the scandal sparked by the news that the case of the two former employees had been deemed valid enough to open a pre-investigation in Spain.

In his message, Iglesias not only said that this case was based on lies, but that he has never "disrespected any woman."

"With deep regret, I respond to the accusations made by two people who previously worked in my home. I deny ever abusing, coercing, or disrespecting any woman. These accusations are absolutely false and cause me great sadness," he wrote.

Julio Iglesias' family remains silent

Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rijnsburger formed one of the largest and most stable families of his life. Together they had five children: Miguel Alejandro, Rodrigo, the twins Victoria and Cristina, and Guillermo. Raised largely out of the media spotlight, especially during their childhood in Miami, Iglesias and Miranda's children have led a life marked by discretion, although in recent years some have begun to venture into the public eye.

Victoria and Cristina, for example, have ventured into fashion and appeared in campaigns and social events, while Miguel Alejandro and Rodrigo have maintained a more private profile. Miranda has been key in their upbringing away from the spotlight, always insisting on a normal education despite the singer's global fame.

Before that period, Iglesias was already the father of other children who are an essential part of his personal and artistic history. With Isabel Preysler, he had Chábeli, Julio José, and Enrique Iglesias, the latter becoming a global superstar of Latin and Anglo pop. In addition, the singer legally recognized Javier Sánchez Santos in 2019, the son from a previous relationship with Portuguese dancer María Edite Santos. Unlike his family with Miranda, the older children grew up under constant media scrutiny and, in some cases, with more complex public and private relationships with their father.

So far, none of them have commented on the matter.