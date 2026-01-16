YouTuber MrBeast is one of the most popular content creators on the platform, with his videos boasting high production values and often involving people taking on challenges to win cash prizes. Yet he has revealed that he does not have much money in his bank account despite having a high net worth.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, revealed how much he actually has in his bank account. Contrary to what his net worth is estimated at, Donaldson shared that he does not have much money at all. Donaldson said he has so 'little money' that he has resorted to borrowing funds.

What MrBeast Says About His Finances

The YouTuber added that he finds it 'funny' when talk of his 'personal finances' comes up 'because no one ever believes anything' he says. Donaldson went on to say that everyone else around him would have more money than he does. He said that without including the 'equity value' of his company, MrBeast would not have enough cash to afford a meal at McDonald's.

'I wake up, I just work...I'm just so busy working I don't really think about my personal bank account,' said Donaldson. 'I'm just laser-focused on making the greatest videos as possible, and building the business as big as possible.' Despite the high net worth, MrBeast emphasised that he has 'negative money' at the moment.

The Empire Behind the Empty Bank Account

MrBeast's revelation contrasts sharply with his status as one of the most popular YouTubers. Through content creation and sponsorship deals, MrBeast has an estimated net worth of £1.94 billion ($2.6 billion), according to Fortune. His reported annual earnings reached £62.77 million ($84 million) between April 2024 and April 2025, Forbes noted.

Aside from having a YouTube channel with 460 million subscribers, MrBeast also has his own restaurant chain, MrBeast Burger, which went viral, as well as a chocolate brand and a Lunchables-style product line. MrBeast also has a series currently streaming on Amazon Prime, the second season of which recently premiered. Overall, MrBeast has amassed a media empire worth £3.73 billion ($5 billion).

Where the Money Goes

As to where the money he makes is going, MrBeast has previously said it gets reinvested into his business ventures. In response to a post that named him as the only billionaire under 30 whose wealth was not inherited, he addressed the matter directly.

'I personally have very little money because I reinvest in everything (I think this year we'll spend a quarter of a billion on content),' said Donaldson in a post on X. 'Ironically I'm actually borrowing $ from my mom to pay for my upcoming wedding. But sure, on paper, the businesses I own are worth a lot.'

Super Bowl Commercial Deal

Recently, MrBeast announced a commercial deal with SalesForce in time for the upcoming Super Bowl. In a video, MrBeast said that after a few public messages with the Salesforce chief executive, he was given the greenlight to develop a commercial for the software company.

MrBeast has previously shared that he was 'sitting on an amazing Super Bowl commercial idea for years' and was only waiting for a brand to approach him. Marc Benioff, the Salesforce chief executive, reached out to him, and the YouTuber arrived at the company's headquarters to make the pitch.

Originally published on IBTimes UK