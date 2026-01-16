A lawsuit tied to Kanye West's $57.3 million Malibu mansion is moving ahead after a Los Angeles County judge rejected the rapper's request to shut it down early.

The ruling allows claims from a construction consultant who says he was put in dangerous conditions while working on the home to proceed to trial.

At a court hearing on Thursday, the judge denied West's effort to sharply limit a labor lawsuit filed in 2023 by Tony Saxon.

West, who now goes by Ye, argued that Saxon should not be allowed to recover unpaid construction-related payments because he was not a licensed contractor, Vibe reported

The judge disagreed, saying the challenge was premature and that Saxon's claims were properly filed. Any questions about licensing, the judge ruled, should be decided by a jury.

As a result, the case will continue and is scheduled to go to trial on March 2. The judge also suggested mediation before then.

Saxon's attorney said it could help and agreed to reach out to Ye's legal team, who did not attend the hearing.

Saxon claims Ye hired him in September 2021 to manage renovations on the architecturally important Malibu home, which was designed by famous Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

According to the lawsuit, Saxon agreed to live at the site, manage the work, and provide 24-hour security.

He says he was promised $20,000 per week but received only one payment, despite working for about two months.

Kanye West Fails to Derail Lawsuit in Epic Saga Over $57 Million Malibu Mansionhttps://t.co/6ZELh2xLV6 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 15, 2026

Consultant Claims Kanye West Ordered Power

The lawsuit paints a harsh picture of working conditions. Saxon says he slept at the site without a bed and struggled to keep up with Ye's demands.

On Nov. 5, 2021, Saxon alleges Ye ordered him to remove all electricity and windows from the house.

According to RollingStone, Saxon said he warned that the plan created "extreme danger," especially when Ye allegedly wanted large generators placed inside the home, which Saxon viewed as a serious fire risk.

When Saxon refused, he claims Ye threatened him, called him an "enemy," and told him to leave the project.

Saxon later described Ye's vision for the house as "open concept but off the grid," with no electricity, windows, plumbing, or stairs. He also says he injured his back during the job.

Saxon is seeking unpaid wages, medical costs, and damages for lost income and emotional distress. Ye's lawyers did not comment on the ruling.

Separately, Ye has sued Saxon, accusing him of wrongfully placing a $1.8 million lien on the property and using public statements to pressure payment. Although a judge later released the lien, Ye claims it hurt the property's value and sale.

Ye eventually sold the stripped-down Malibu mansion for $21 million in September 2024, a steep loss from what he originally paid.

Originally published on Music Times