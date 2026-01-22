The Department of Homeland Security announced that it is increasing the stipend offered to migrants who voluntarily leave the United States from $1,000 to $2,600, warning that the incentive "may not last long."

The payment is part of the "Project Homecoming" initiative, launched last year to encourage unauthorized migrants to depart voluntarily using the CBP Home mobile application, which also provides government-funded airfare.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the program aims to reduce enforcement costs while accelerating removals. "Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport," Noem said in the statement, "because if they don't, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return."

According to DHS, the cost of a single enforced deportation exceeds $18,000, while a voluntary departure through the CBP Home app, including the stipend and travel expenses, costs roughly $5,100. The department said the increased incentive marks the first anniversary of the administration's second term and follows earlier campaigns offering enhanced payments, including a temporary $3,000 bonus during the 2025 holiday season.

DHS has said that more than 2.2 million people have voluntarily left the United States since January 2025, including tens of thousands who used the CBP Home program. However, those figures have been questioned by media outlets and researchers. An analysis by The Atlantic in December described the scale of departures as implausible without noticeable economic effects and estimated that, after factoring in advertising and other expenses, the true cost per voluntary departure could reach about $7,500.

Investigations by ProPublica have also reported that some migrants who attempted to use the program did not receive promised assistance or faced delays. Others said they were encouraged to leave despite not qualifying for benefits or later encountered barriers to reentry, despite DHS statements that participants may remain eligible for legal pathways.

DHS has maintained that the program offers a faster and less expensive alternative to traditional enforcement. The department said participants who use the app may also receive relief from certain civil fines, while warning that those who do not accept the offer could face arrest and deportation.

