Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio may not be able to attend a UN Security Council meeting because her special visa has not been approved, local press noted.

Infobae noted that the meeting will take place on Saturday and, should she not be able to attend, she will be replaced by Deputy Minister of Multilateral Affairs Mauricio Jaramillo. Colombia is currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Moreover, Colombian President Gustavo Petro is set to go to the U.S. to meet with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump after months of tensions between the two.

Villavicencio was involved in the rift, catalyzed by the presence of U.S. troops in the region, particularly attacks against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Earlier this month she said Colombia has a "highly qualified army" to defend itself should it be attacked by the U.S.

"Regarding the possibility of an attack to our country by the U.S., we have also been clear and the defense of our sovereignty is part of the international order. For that, we have a highly qualified army, which is led by our head of State, President Gustavo Petro, who will have to defend our population should it come to that," Villavicencio said.

Petro had repeatedly taunted the administration, but changed his tone after a phone call with Donald Trump which appeared to defuse tensions between the two. Back then, Trump said it was an "honor" to speak with Petro, while the Colombian president described the conversation as positive and said it helped freeze what he viewed as a real threat of U.S. military action. Petro said the call addressed narcotics policy and Venezuela, as well as broader U.S.-Latin America relations.

However, Petro went back to slamming the U.S. shortly after, saying Washington will continue to pursue military conflicts abroad as long as its economy remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

"As long as the U.S. economy is based on oil and coal, 70% of its energy matrix, it will tend to seek wars for both resources," Petro said in an interview with BBC Mundo, referring to what he described as a structural link between energy dependence and U.S. military action. He added that Venezuela exemplified that dynamic, saying the country's vast oil reserves sit at the center of Washington's pressure campaign.

While Petro said Colombia continues to cooperate with the United States on counter-narcotics efforts, he framed the current moment as a test of whether Washington chooses dialogue and energy transition over military force.

Originally published on Latin Times