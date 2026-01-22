Ryan Reynolds is catching heat online after an email he supposedly sent to bestselling author Colleen Hoover leaked, with people calling it "manipulative."

Court documents from Star show Reynolds, 49, emailed Hoover just a day after the movie adaptation of her novel "It Ends With Us" premiered on August 10, 2024. In the message, he praised the project but also threw in some pointed comments about others tied to the film's promotion.

"When you're a creator and apex storyteller like you, I can imagine it takes a very resolute mind and heart to process all the strange people with muddled intentions trying to warm their hands on your light," Reynolds wrote, according to the documents.

He didn't stop there. He seemed to take a swipe at Justin Baldoni, adding, "I heard you guys got a tummy bug and you're stuck in NY. I can't think of anything worse. Although it might be your body ridding itself of any residual Baldoni," per AOL.

Reynolds ended the email on a supportive note for Hoover and Blake Lively: "I'm just incredibly proud and inspired by you and [Blake]."

Once the email circulated online, critics were quick to comment on social media.

"He is so gross," one user wrote via X.

Another added, "Why is he involved at all? Ew."

"The way they speak is so manipulative. And every single correspondence they can't stop talking about Justin. They are obsessed," a third noted, while others called Reynolds "phony."

The email comes amid ongoing public scrutiny of the couple as legal proceedings between Lively, 38, and Baldoni continue. Alleged text messages between Lively and singer Taylor Swift have also surfaced, which some interpret as evidence of coordination against Baldoni, further fueling public interest.

While Reynolds has not publicly commented on the backlash surrounding the email, the correspondence highlights how celebrity communications can quickly become subject to intense scrutiny, particularly amid ongoing legal and social controversies.

Originally published on Enstarz