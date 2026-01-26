The digital peace between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber has been shattered once again as Gomez's beauty empire, 'Rare Beauty', is under intense online scrutiny after fans of Bieber alleged that the brand briefly reposted a video perceived as mocking Bieber's appearance and the effectiveness of her skincare line, 'Rhode'.

On 25 January 2026, social media erupted after the official 'Rare Beauty' account allegedly reposted a controversial video interpreted as a direct jab at the 'Rhode' founder. Screenshots and short clips circulated rapidly across X and TikTok, with supporters claiming the now-deleted repost contrasted before-and-after images of Bieber while implying her physical changes were unrelated to skincare.

The incident, which 'Rare Beauty' has not publicly acknowledged, reignited long-running online narratives framing Gomez and Bieber as rivals, despite repeated efforts by both women to distance themselves from fan-fuelled drama.

As speculation mounted, questions quickly shifted from celebrity gossip to brand accountability, digital manipulation, and the growing difficulty of separating verified actions from algorithm-driven outrage in the modern beauty industry.

While supporters of Bieber have branded the move 'obsessed' and 'vile,' Gomez's fanbase has countered with claims that the footage was AI-generated or a coordinated 'edit' designed to provoke the multimillion-dollar brand.

Context Of A Long-Standing Online Dispute

The latest social media storm unfolds against a backdrop of persistent online narratives that frame an ongoing tension between Gomez and Bieber, often amplified by fan communities and algorithm-driven platforms.

Gomez launched 'Rare Beauty' in September 2020, emphasising inclusivity and emotional well-being, aligning the brand with mental health initiatives and positioning it as a disruptor in the celebrity beauty sector. The company achieved rapid growth, expanded its global retail footprint, and was valued at around £2 billion ($2.7 billion) as of May 2024.

Bieber entered the beauty and skincare space with 'Rhode', a brand she founded in June 2022 that quickly garnered commercial traction and was stocked by major retailers. In media interviews, Bieber has stressed that comparisons between her brand and others are 'annoying' and do not reflect her intentions in the industry.

Despite past public efforts to defuse rumours, internet users continue to interpret and reinterpret social media activity through the lens of celebrity rivalry.

Allegations And Evidence Under Scrutiny

The alleged repost at the centre of the current controversy involved a clip featuring commentary that implied Bieber's physical changes were not due to her skincare but might be cosmetic in nature, a claim that, if traceable to a brand account, could be construed as disparaging. Screenshots of the repost began circulating on fan accounts such as @HBieberDaily on X on 25 January 2026, and subsequent user posts amplified the claim.

However, observers on social media have sharply questioned the footage's authenticity. Some users argue that the clips were heavily edited or AI-generated, pointing to inconsistencies such as unnatural freezes or lack of timestamp data in circulating screenshots as indicators of manipulation.

Others contend that the very rapid deletion of the post suggests it may have been posted in error or generated by an unauthorised third party rather than as a deliberate brand message.

At this writing, no official archive of the Rare Beauty social feed shows the repost, and there has been no confirmation from the brand's verified channels that such content was published from their account.

A $2 Billion Rivalry: Rare Beauty vs. Rhode

The friction between the two moguls isn't just personal—it's high-stakes business. As both brands share retail space at Sephora, the competition for 'Clean Girl' aesthetic dominance is fierce:

Feature Rare Beauty (Selena Gomez) Rhode (Hailey Bieber) Launched September 2020 June 2022 Est. Valuation £2 Billion ($2.7 Billion) £790 Million ($1 Billion) Core Focus Inclusivity & Mental Health Minimalism & Glazed Skincare Primary Retail Sephora, Space NK Sephora, https://www.google.com/search?q=Rhode.com

This latest flare-up follows a tense October 2025, when Bieber called brand comparisons 'annoying' in a Wall Street Journal interview, prompting a now-deleted Instagram Stories response from Gomez, who urged fans to 'just leave the girl alone.'

Reactions From Fan Communities And Industry Observers

The controversy has triggered intense debate across social media. Supporters of Bieber express outrage, describing the alleged content as evidence of bullying or 'obsessed' behaviour by Gomez's brand.

Others caution against drawing conclusions without direct evidence from official sources. Some point to a pattern on social platforms where fan accounts edit and recirculate content to provoke engagement, particularly around well-known personalities.

Media commentators note that celebrity feuds, whether real, perceived, or entirely fan-driven, often translate into brand discourse, with consumer sentiment affecting public perceptions of companies associated with the individuals involved.

Past incidents have included interpretations of actions such as 'likes' on social posts by high-profile figures being framed as messages in the context of interpersonal dynamics, though such interpretations are rarely verified by representatives.

For now, the alleged repost remains a subject of debate rather than an established fact. Confirmed statements from Rare Beauty or Gomez's representatives would be required to determine whether the content was genuine and, if so, what the intent behind it might have been.

