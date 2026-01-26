A chilling prediction made more than a century ago has resurfaced with unsettling relevance as global tensions reach a breaking point. The warning — issued by the Promised Messiah and Imam Mahdi — foretold a catastrophic future marked by unprecedented destruction, mass casualties and a world transformed beyond recognition. As Donald Trump settles into the White House and Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to destabilise the international order, these ancient words feel disturbingly prophetic.

The Promised Messiah and Imam Mahdi spoke with apocalyptic certainty about events that would shake the world. He singled out what he termed 'earthquakes' — a metaphor many scholars now interpret as references to nuclear warfare in the modern context. His language was unmistakably grave, painting a vision of human suffering at a scale that would dwarf anything humanity had previously endured.

The Prophecy's Haunting Vision of Global Doomsday

The religious figure declared: 'Bear in mind that God has informed me about the coming of earthquakes in general. So know it with certainty that just as, in keeping with the prophecy, there have been earthquakes in America and also in Europe, so will they occur in different parts of Asia, and some of them will be like the Doomsday.' His warnings extended far beyond tectonic events, encompassing a civilisational collapse of staggering proportions.

He continued with words that echo through the centuries: 'There will be death on such a large scale that streams of blood will flow. Even birds and grazing animals will not escape this death.' The prophecy suggested a calamity so comprehensive that it would render entire continents uninhabitable, erasing all trace of human civilisation from vast territories.

The prediction grew even darker as he elaborated on the nature of this catastrophe. 'Such destruction will overtake the earth as has not happened since man was created. Most places will be turned upside down as if they had never been inhabited.' He warned of afflictions both in the heavens and on earth — phenomena so extraordinary that they would defy conventional scientific understanding.

His final words carried an unmistakable urgency: 'Then people will be seized by anxiety and they will wonder what is going to happen? Many will be delivered, and many will perish. Those days are near, indeed they are at the door, when the world shall witness the spectacle of a doomsday.' This sense of imminence lends the prophecy particular weight in today's fraught geopolitical landscape.

Why World War 3 Predictions Are Gaining Traction Amid Modern Tensions

The resurgence of this ancient prophecy reflects genuine anxieties about humanity's trajectory. Global tensions have reached levels not seen in decades, with multiple flashpoints threatening to ignite into open conflict. An analysis using artificial intelligence models revealed alarming findings: the risk of a global catastrophe has climbed to historic highs, particularly as nuclear treaties approach expiration and major geopolitical flashpoints proliferate across the globe.

The AI assessment painted a sobering picture of our current moment, describing it as an era of 'Great Power Politics' — a new paradigm characterised by intensifying competition between nuclear powers. Experts and algorithms alike now speak cautiously of a 'New Cold War', echoing the language of the twentieth century's most dangerous period.

The coincidence of this ancient warning with contemporary developments has sparked renewed interest in prophecies and predictions across cultures and traditions. Whether viewed through a spiritual lens or interpreted metaphorically, the prophecy's emphasis on unprecedented scale, civilisational collapse, and mass suffering resonates powerfully with modern doomsday scenarios.

As the world awaits the annual update to the Doomsday Clock — the symbolic timepiece tracking humanity's proximity to global catastrophe — these centuries-old warnings remind us that catastrophic risks remain very much part of human existence.

Originally published on IBTimes UK