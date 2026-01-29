Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that Colombians living in the United States, Chile and Argentina should return to their home country, arguing that migrants abroad are treated "like slaves and dogs chased through the streets."

Speaking at a public event in Bogotá, Petro said he was urging Colombians to leave those countries because they face precarious working conditions and risks to their health and safety. "I ask all Colombians to return from Chile, Argentina and the United States," he said, adding that the promise of prosperity abroad often turns out to be an "error."

Petro also contrasted life in the United States with Cuba, saying it was "much better to live in Cuba than in Miami." He described Miami as a city shaped by what he called an illusion of capitalism and argued that Colombians abroad often lack dignity and stability, claiming that few achieve home or car ownership.

"LE PIDO A LOS COLOMBIANOS EN CHILE, ARGENTINA Y EE.UU. QUE SE DEVUELVAN PORQUE LOS VAN A TRATAR COMO ESCLAVOS"



Presidente @petrogustavo pide a colombianos en otro países regresar al país, afirma que la economía colombiana está en ascenso y el peso es una de las moneda más… pic.twitter.com/70VyVSrRpg — RTVC Noticias (@RTVCnoticias) January 27, 2026

His remarks come amid heightened debate over immigration enforcement in the United States, including large-scale operations by federal authorities and recent fatal incidents in Minneapolis that have drawn international attention. Petro referred to raids carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as evidence that migrants face growing risks.

The comments form part of a broader critique by Petro of U.S. policies and global power structures. Earlier this week, he questioned the legitimacy of judicial proceedings against former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in the United States, saying Maduro should be returned to Venezuela to be tried there. "They have to return him and have him judged by a Venezuelan court, not a U.S. court," Petro said.

He also criticized the U.S. military operation that led to Maduro's capture, arguing that bombing Caracas was not an act against a single leader but against Venezuela itself. The White House rejected Petro's assessment, with Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly saying Maduro was "a fugitive from U.S. justice" arrested for narco-terrorism and conspiracy against the United States.

Petro has repeatedly framed his foreign policy positions within a wider critique of military intervention and the international order, arguing that political conflicts should be resolved through dialogue rather than force. His latest comments on migration and U.S. policy add to a series of statements that have drawn attention across the region as he prepares for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington next week.

Originally published on Latin Times