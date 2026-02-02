Jelly Roll found himself in an awkward position backstage at the Grammys on Sunday night. Fresh off winning three awards, the country singer was asked about Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a post-show interview. His response? He dodged the question entirely, but not before making some eyebrow-raising comments about his own political awareness.

The 41-year-old musician, whose real name is Jason DeFord, told reporters that 'people shouldn't care to hear [his] opinion' about 'what's going on in the country right now'. It was a careful sidestep from someone who has previously been caught in political crossfire, particularly after shaking hands with President Trump at a UFC event back in December 2024.

'I'm a Dumb Redneck'

Rather than simply declining to comment, he launched into an explanation that was equal parts self-deprecating and surprisingly candid about his upbringing. 'I'm a dumb redneck', he said bluntly. 'Like, I haven't watched enough'.

The songwriter admitted to being 'disconnected' from politics and pointed out that he 'didn't have a phone for 18 months'. 'I grew up in a house of, like, insane pandemonium', Jelly Roll explained. 'Like, I didn't even know politics were f–king real until I was in my mid-20s in jail. Like, that's how disconnected [you are] when you grew up in a drug addict household'.

He continued: 'You think we, like, had common calls about what's happening in rural politics? Like, we're just trying to find a way to survive, man'. It's a raw admission that contextualises his reluctance to jump into political debates.

The Promise to Speak Out

Despite claiming he's too disconnected and uninformed to comment, Jelly Roll made a surprising promise. He told reporters he would 'have a lot to say about' ICE on social media in the coming days because he 'love[s] talking about this stuff'.

The 'Need a Favor' singer got quite specific about his timeline. 'I'm going through it the next week, and everybody's going to hear exactly what I have to say about it in the most loud and clear way I've ever spoke in my life', he stated. 'So I look forward to it on the Internet'.

Not Wearing the Pin

What made Jelly Roll's silence even more noticeable was the visual protest happening all around him. The 2026 Grammys saw numerous A-list celebrities wearing 'ICE Out' pins on the red carpet, making their opposition to immigration enforcement highly visible.

Justin Bieber, Joni Mitchell, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Olivia Dean, and Kehlani were amongst those who made headlines for sporting the pins and speaking out against the federal agency throughout the night. The pins became one of the dominant stories of the evening, with celebrities using their acceptance speeches and red carpet interviews to praise immigrants and criticise current policies.

Jelly Roll was conspicuously absent from this group. He walked the red carpet without a pin, and when given the chance to add his voice to the chorus of criticism, he passed.

Past Political Controversies

This isn't the first time Jelly Roll has found himself navigating political minefields. When he defended shaking hands with President Trump at that UFC event in December 2024, he faced significant backlash from some corners of his fanbase. He addressed the controversy on wife Bunnie XO's 'Dumb Blonde' podcast with a similar explanation to what he offered on Sunday.

'I didn't grow up in a voting culture', he said at the time. 'I don't know enough about politics to act like I know anything that's going on, what anybody's standing for policy-wise. I genuinely don't know'. It's a consistent message from the singer: he sees himself as politically illiterate, a product of an upbringing where survival took precedence over civic engagement.

Jesus and Politics Don't Mix

When Jelly Roll did speak during the ceremony, he made comments that could be interpreted as having political undertones. Accepting his award for best contemporary country album, he told the audience that 'Jesus is for everybody' and is 'not owned by one political party ... [or] music label'.

'There was a moment in my life that all I had was a Bible this big, and a radio the same size, and a six-by-eight-foot cell', he revealed. 'I believe that music had the power to change my life, and God had the power to change my life'. He also credited his wife during his acceptance speech, saying, 'I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail'.

The big question now is what Jelly Roll will actually say when he makes good on his promise to address ICE 'in the most loud and clear way' he's ever spoken. His fanbase includes people across the political spectrum, and taking a strong stance in either direction risks alienating a significant portion of them.

NEW: While other singers drop F bombs and virtue signal about ICE, Jelly Roll praises Jesus Christ at the Grammys.



“I know they're gonna try to kick me off here, so just let me try to get this out.”



“First of all, Jesus, I hear you and I'm listening, Lord. I am listening.”



“I… pic.twitter.com/fiSrTAiVX0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 2, 2026

Originally published on IBTimes UK