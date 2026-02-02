The worlds of boxing and politics collided this weekend after Ryan Garcia publicly severed ties with President Donald Trump, marking a dramatic reversal for one of the MAGA movement's most visible celebrity supporters.

Garcia's break came in the wake of the Justice Department's release of millions of pages of documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The files, unsealed on January 30, include repeated references to Trump, a detail that Garcia said forced him to draw what he described as a moral line.

The boxer, who had previously defended Trump through indictments, convictions, and intense public scrutiny, said the allegations tied to Epstein were impossible to overlook, particularly those involving minors.

"I cannot support anyone connected in any way to that island and what was happening there," Garcia wrote on social media. "Children need to be protected. Everyone knew better."

Epstein documents trigger a public rupture

The document release, overseen by the United States Department of Justice, contains unverified testimony and references collected over years of investigations. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has said no charges stem from the mentions in the files. Still, Garcia said the volume of references alone was enough to end his support.

The timing is notable. Trump had previously opposed releasing the documents, a stance that drew renewed criticism once the records became public. While no new charges were announced, the disclosures reignited cultural and political backlash that has now reached prominent figures in sports.

Calling out silence from fellow celebrities

Garcia did not stop at withdrawing his support. He also challenged other high profile athletes and entertainers to speak publicly, accusing them of remaining silent to protect powerful figures.

"Now that it's real and out there, I want to see other celebrities speak up," Garcia wrote. "You cannot pretend you didn't know."

This is my public declaration and announcement, I’m reclining my past support for Donald Trump.



Anyone that was involved in any thing to do with that island and what they were doing, I just can’t support in anyway.



Children need to be protected, everyone knew better fuck… — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) January 31, 2026

Now that you see it’s real and happening I would like to see other celebrities speak up. I called yall out last time this time you have no excuse bc it’s out there and real.



You can’t call me crazy anymore



Speak up cowards — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) January 31, 2026

The comments signal a shift in Garcia's public posture, from outspoken political loyalty to positioning himself as an advocate against abuse and institutional silence. That pivot risks alienating a segment of his fan base that previously praised his unapologetic alignment with Trump.

A stark contrast to Garcia's past support

The reversal is especially striking given Garcia's recent history. In April 2024, he shared photos from a visit to Trump's residence, captioned "Trump is awesome." One month later, he publicly defended the president following the announcement of criminal charges. Garcia continued to voice support even after Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts related to falsified business records connected to hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

That loyalty now appears severed entirely.

"The devil has gone after children since the beginning of time," Garcia wrote in a separate post. "Protect the children."

Originally published on Latin Times