Bad Bunny's celebration continues after his historic triumph at the 2026 Grammy Awards. After DeBÍ Tirar Más Fotos was crowned the first album entirely in Spanish to win Album of the Year, in addition to Best Urban Music Album and Best Global Performance, marking a new era for Latin music in major awards, Bad Bunny went on to charm the Chinese.

This week, the impact of the album and its singles is reflected in its dominance of the most influential streaming charts on the planet. According to global chart tracking data, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS and tracks like DtMF are #1 on Apple Music in several countries around the world , extending its reach beyond Latin America: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay lead the album charts on Apple Music, and DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS remains at the top.

In global markets, its presence on Apple Music is not limited to Latin America. The album is strongly featured on charts in Europe, Asia, and Africa , with prominent positions in daily streaming rankings in territories such as Austria and Canada (iTunes #1 in both) and strong weekly streaming positions in countries as diverse as Gambia, Senegal, Ghana, and Botswana on global platforms.

Bad Bunny's "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” (40) surpasses Don Toliver’s “OCTANE” (38) and becomes the #1 album in the most countries on Apple Music right now. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/3HPVyfrnDA — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) February 4, 2026

Although Billboard still officially updates its charts, Bad Bunny's dominance is clear in the Billboard Global 200 and in his track record of multiple top-10 singles and albums worldwide: he is one of the Latin artists with the most simultaneous entries and high positions on the main charts of the American music magazine.

The strength of the phenomenon is no accident. Bad Bunny has broken his own streaming and global presence records: he was the most streamed Latin artist (both male and female) on Spotify in 2025 and has maintained an unstoppable pace of visibility on platforms and zero digital sales.

In addition, the Puerto Rican superstar is preparing for one of the most-watched events in the industry: his performance as the headliner of the Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8, 2026, a moment that will further amplify his reach on television, media, and global charts.

In short, this week Bad Bunny not only celebrates his historic Grammy, but his music continues to lead on Apple Music and other charts around the world , dominating in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa and consolidating a cultural impact that transcends languages and borders.

Originally published on Latin Times