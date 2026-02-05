MIAMI - Every Super Bowl week, South Florida becomes a pressure cooker of celebrity sightings, late-night dinners and off-the-record conversations. And while Bad Bunny will be far from Miami this year, busy with his own Super Bowl-week commitments and performances, his presence is still deeply felt at Gekkō , the Japanese-inspired steakhouse he co-owns in the heart of Brickell.

Gekkō isn't just another hot reservation. It's a cultural landmark that comes alive during moments like Super Bowl week, when athletes, executives, musicians and locals collide in one city. With Bad Bunny away, Miami locals and visitors are leaning into the next best thing, discovering exactly what the global superstar orders when he's in town and how his taste shapes the menu.

Co-owned by Bad Bunny and nightlife powerhouse David Grutman of Groot Hospitality, Gekkō reflects the same energy that defines Benito's music. It's loud without being chaotic, refined without being stiff, and global without losing its Miami soul. Japanese technique anchors the menu, but Latin and tropical influences keep it playful, indulgent and unmistakably local.

When Bad Bunny is at Gekkō, the night often starts with one drink in particular: Beber Conmigo. The cocktail twists a tequila classic by blending blanco tequila with Aperol, Licor 43 and passion fruit. Bright citrus, tropical sweetness and subtle herbal notes make it an easy all-night pour, especially during weeks like this, when dinners stretch long past midnight.

From there, his favorite dishes tell a clear story. The Japanese Milk Bread is deceptively simple, pillowy soft and layered with nori and furikake, served warm with Saikyo miso butter that melts instantly. It's a comfort dish elevated just enough to feel special, the kind of starter that disappears faster than expected.

The Hotate Tiradito shows off Gekkō's precision. Thin slices of Hokkaido scallop sit atop a sweet plantain leche de tigre, balancing delicate seafood with tropical acidity. It's clean, sharp and designed for sharing, a frequent move when tables fill with friends, athletes or industry insiders.

Luxury shows up in the Otoro Maki, one of Bad Bunny's standout picks. Premium fatty tuna is hand-rolled and topped with caviar, then accented with baby Japanese peaches, cucumber and basil. The result is rich but balanced, indulgent without being overwhelming, and unmistakably high-energy.

When the table wants something more substantial, the Crispy Wagyu Dumplings deliver. Japanese wagyu is seasoned, wrapped in puff pastry and served with miso ponzu aioli. The contrast between flaky exterior and rich interior makes them a late-night favorite, especially during packed Super Bowl weekends.

Another staple in Bad Bunny's rotation is the Oak Smoked Chicken. Marinated overnight and slow-smoked for three hours, it's finished on the grill with a Japanese-inspired jerk sauce. The dish bridges Caribbean warmth with Japanese technique, smoky, tender and deeply flavorful.

For the full experience, there's the Wagyu Experience, three ultra-premium Japanese wagyu cuts sourced from Sanuki Kagawa, Hokkaido and Miyazaki. Each prefecture brings a different texture and flavor profile, turning dinner into a curated tasting rather than a single plate.

Dessert is non-negotiable. Bad Bunny's sweet closer is the Dulce de Leche Lava Cake, molten at the center and paired with vanilla ice cream and miso crumble. It's rich, nostalgic and balanced, ending the meal on a note that feels indulgent but intentional.

Even with Bad Bunny away this Super Bowl week, Gekkō feels like he never left. Through his favorite dishes, the restaurant becomes a direct extension of his taste, his identity and his Miami footprint. For locals and visitors alike, ordering like Bad Bunny has become part of the Super Bowl ritual.

Originally published on Latin Times