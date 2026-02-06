LEGO has announced a new partnership with Netflix to launch LEGO sets based on the hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," with the first product due to arrive this summer and more sets planned for 2027.

The collaboration was revealed this week by the LEGO Group and Netflix, describing a long-term plan to bring the film's colorful supernatural world into brick form. According to the announcement, one new LEGO KPop Demon Hunters product will be unveiled and opened for pre-orders this spring, ahead of a wider release in summer 2026.

Additional sets that will expand the range are expected to follow in 2027, although specific set names and prices have not yet been disclosed, according to Merca20.

The first LEGO set will focus on Derpy, the mystical tiger creature that has become a fan favorite from the movie. Designed for builders aged 9 and up, the model is described as suitable for both play and display, capturing Derpy's playful personality and supernatural role in the story.

Promotional materials highlight Derpy's clumsy habit of knocking over potted plants, a recurring joke in the film that has helped make the character recognizable to viewers.

LEGO says the goal of the partnership is to merge the "vibrant universe" of KPop Demon Hunters with creative building, giving fans a way to recreate key characters, performances, and battles from the movie.

The film follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who perform as the group HUNTR/X while secretly acting as demon hunters sworn to protect their fans from supernatural threats. Their biggest challenge comes from the Saja Boys, a rival boy band revealed to be demons in disguise.

In statements, both companies emphasized fan engagement as a key reason for the tie-in. Lena Dixen, Senior Vice President at the LEGO Group, said the team is "over the (hon)moon" about the collaboration, noting that fans will be able to immerse themselves in the KPop Demon Hunters world through building, Jedi News reported.

Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee called the new collection "beautifully designed and authentically detailed," positioning the sets as another way to experience a movie that has become one of Netflix's most popular titles.

KPop Demon Hunters, produced by Sony Pictures Animation and streaming exclusively on Netflix, has built a global following with its mix of music, action, and Korean-inspired fantasy.

With the first LEGO set arriving this summer and more on the way, both brands are betting that fans will want to carry the franchise from the screen to their shelves and playrooms, as per Forbes.

