For more than 10 years, the 'Beliebers' have stood out as one of the most powerful and organic forces in pop culture history. This digital army always seemed to operate on pure passion, tirelessly hyping up their idol's releases and defending his honour against the tabloids.

However, a recent revelation has significantly undermined this narrative, suggesting the machine behind Justin Bieber's empire was far more calculated and manipulative than anyone guessed. A well-known fan page administrator has stepped forward with damning receipts, exposing how Bieber's former manager, Scooter Braun, allegedly micromanaged her output to pressure the singer psychologically.

The Puppet Master Behind the Fan Account

The drama kicked off when the administrator of a long-running Bieber update account released a stash of private direct messages exchanged with Braun. These communications go back several years and paint a disturbing picture of the music executive's involvement in what was supposed to be a fan-led space. Braun wasn't just a passive observer—he appears to have treated the fan page like an extension of his PR toolkit, issuing specific orders on what to post and what to leave out.

The leaked messages indicate that Braun provided the fan with precise captions and images, effectively turning a teenage admirer's hobby into unpaid crisis management. The most upsetting exchange reportedly happened during the messy leg of Bieber's Purpose world tour in 2017, when Braun's strategy allegedly shifted from promotion to emotional coercion as the singer's mental health deteriorated and he was on the verge of cancelling the remaining dates.

Exploiting Guilt to Save a £198 Million Tour

The Purpose tour was a financial juggernaut, eventually bringing in roughly £198M ($250 million). With millions at stake, the prospect of cancellation was undoubtedly distressing for the management. With millions at stake, the prospect of cancellation was undoubtedly distressing for management. According to the exposed messages, Braun actually 'begged' the fan account to curate content specifically designed to make Bieber 'feel guilty' about ending the tour.

The instructions were chillingly specific. Braun allegedly directed the fan to post videos of 'little kids being excited to see' the Baby hitmaker, with the intent to weaponise the love of Bieber's youngest, most vulnerable fans against him. By flooding his timeline with images of disappointed children, the management team seemingly hoped to override the singer's exhaustion with a crushing sense of obligation. This revelation changes how we look at that era—while Bieber was begging for a break to preserve his sanity, his team was orchestrating a digital guilt trip to keep the show on the road.

Throwback to when scooter was trying to get me to get Justin to cancel his tour back in 2017 looooooooool pic.twitter.com/gnGFbhNF69 — Lauren Porteous (@LaurenDPorteous) February 9, 2026

A Pattern of Calculated Control

This incident isn't just a one-off problem—it appears to be part of a broader pattern of controlling behaviour that has recently come to light. The leaked messages suggest that Braun closely monitored the account to ensure it aligned with his specific agenda for Justin. Fans and critics are furious, pointing out how inappropriate it is to use a fan, who was probably just a teenager at the time, as a pawn in a massive business operation.

The use of psychological manipulation aimed at profit has drawn sharp comparisons to other high-profile management disputes. Many Beliebers are now echoing the sentiments of Taylor Swift's fanbase regarding Braun's business practices, with the consensus emerging on social media that this behaviour looks far more like psychological manipulation than professional guidance.

Justin Bieber’s fan, who ran a fan page for him, exposed her DMs with Scooter Braun and Bieber.



The DMs show that they were given instructions by Bieber’s former manager about post captions and what to post or avoid posting. Bieber also interacted with fan. pic.twitter.com/v2W7ZBoO8H — 21 (@thegala21) February 10, 2026

The Final Severance

These leaks arrived right after the definitive split between the artist and his longtime manager. By the start of 2025, things had completely fallen apart—Bieber actually blocked Braun on social media. Despite their agreement to cut business ties, the animosity remains evident. The fandom perceives these direct messages as a profound betrayal—the realisation that their genuine love for the artist was exploited by management to manipulate him.

The backlash has been intense. As Beliebers side with Justin, the revelations serve as a dark reminder of how the industry can exploit the connection between a star and their fans for commercial gain.

