Marc Anthony was one of the guests at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding in 2022. He's been friends with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham for years, with the trio forging a special bond over the Beckhams' decades-long fandom of Anthony. They're so close that David surprised Anthony when he received his Hollywood Walk of Fame award in 2023, and Anthony is godfather to Cruz and Harper, while David is godfather to Anthony's son, Marquitos.

So it wasn't surprising that the Beckhams invited Anthony to their eldest son's wedding. However, weeks ago, Brooklyn dragged Anthony into his ongoing family feud when he posted on his Instagram Story detailing what transpired on his wedding day. The 26-year-old said he felt uncomfortable dancing inappropriately with his mum, Victoria, after Anthony called them on stage. Brooklyn claimed he thought he and Peltz would be invited for their first dance, but Anthony called Victoria instead.

Marc Anthony Breaks His Silence

Now, Anthony has broken his silence on the controversial wedding dance fiasco. Without saying much, he seemingly sided with David and Victoria, who have remained silent amid the controversy. Anthony spoke very highly of the Beckham family and called them wonderful, refusing to share key details from Brooklyn's wedding day but saying it's unfortunate how things are playing out.

'It's extremely unfortunate how it's playing out—but [how it's playing out] is hardly the truth,' he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Marc Anthony, who performed at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding, breaks his silence to 'THR' on the family drama surrounding his first dance. https://t.co/SFqtLXQGI3 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 10, 2026

Open for Interpretation

His statement opens the doors for various interpretations depending on who's reading it. The fact that he didn't confirm Brooklyn's statement suggests he could be siding with David and Victoria. On the contrary, the fact that he didn't directly defend the couple's name suggests there could be something more to the story. But at the end of the day, Anthony did the right thing by refusing to add more fuel to the fire.

Another Version That Supports Brooklyn's Claims

DJ Tony, who was also in attendance at Brooklyn and Peltz's wedding, supported the chef's claims. During his appearance on 'This Morning', the DJ claimed that Anthony called Brooklyn to the stage while he was performing. Anthony then called the most beautiful woman in the room to join him and to everyone's surprise, the singer called Victoria instead of Peltz.

'Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says "put your hands on your mother's hips" and it was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room,' DJ Tony said. He added that Brooklyn looked devastated during that time because he really wanted to have his first dance with his wife and not his mum.

As of writing, Brooklyn hasn't said anything more about his ongoing family feud. But in his previous post on Instagram Story, he made it clear that he no longer wants to be associated with his parents. David and Victoria have not released an official statement following their son's allegations. So, fans are hopeful that everything will get sorted out soon.

Originally published on IBTimes UK