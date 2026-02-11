After the death of James Van Der Beek on February 11, 2026, the grief surrounding his family quickly turned into something else: urgency.

Friends close to the Van Der Beeks launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children after what organizers describe as a financially devastating two-year battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. The fundraiser initially aimed to raise $350,000. Then, they raised it to half a million dollars and then to $700,000. Within hours, it had reached over $321,000 (at the time this article was posted), reflecting a powerful response from fans and friends determined to help.

The campaign text is direct and emotional:

"James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James passed away on February 11, 2026 leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six wonderful children. Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care. In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead. Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children's education. Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives."

According to reporting from People, the financial strain did not begin after his death. It built quietly during his illness. As treatment intensified in late 2025, Van Der Beek turned to deeply personal measures to offset mounting medical costs. He auctioned memorabilia tied to his most iconic roles, including items connected to Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues. What once symbolized career milestones became lifelines for his family.

Those sales, though meaningful, were not enough to cover the long stretch of care, treatment, and lost income. Friends say the GoFundMe was created by loved ones who saw the reality up close. Kimberly later shared the campaign publicly, expressing gratitude and acknowledging the overwhelming support.

Originally published on Latin Times