A late‑night bar fight in Redlands quickly spiralled out of control when a car deliberately drove into a crowd, and gunfire broke out, with chilling video now circulating online and sparking outrage over escalating street violence.

The shocking incident took place early on Sunday morning outside The Underground, a popular bar and restaurant in downtown Redlands, San Bernardino County, California.

Early Hours Violence Outside The Underground

Just before 1.30 a.m., Redlands police received reports of a fight involving several people outside The Underground on East Citrus Avenue.

According to the Redlands Police Department, witnesses said multiple individuals were involved in the altercation, drawing attention from bystanders. Moments later, the situation escalated into something far more dangerous.

Car Returns and Strikes Bystanders

After the initial confrontation, one person involved in the fight drove away in a 2022 Tesla, heading west on Citrus Avenue. Minutes later, the vehicle returned and sped towards the bar, striking four people standing in the street. Onlookers captured the terrifying moment on video, and the footage has since spread widely online.

Police have described the crash as a suspected attempted vehicular homicide. All four victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. Two have since been released, while authorities continue to monitor the condition of the remaining victims.

Flight and Escape

Following the collision, the driver lost control and hit a kerb. Despite the damage to the car and fluids leaking from it, the vehicle sped off westbound on Citrus Avenue.

Police have classified the incident as a hit‑and‑run and are actively searching for the driver. At the time of reporting, no arrests had been made.

Gunfire Erupts Amid Panic

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, gunfire broke out nearby. An 'unknown suspect' reportedly fired multiple shots, hitting the window of one business and the door of another.

Fortunately, no one was struck by the gunfire. Still, the sound of the shots added to the panic among the crowd and amplified the sense of chaos in the downtown area.

Captured on Video

The entire sequence, from the vehicle striking pedestrians to the outbreak of gunfire, was captured on video by people at the scene. The footage quickly spread across social media and news outlets on Tuesday and Wednesday, drawing widespread attention.

Witnesses described seeing people thrown by the impact of the car, with the terrifying sound of gunfire intensifying the drama in the viral clips.

Police Appeal for Information

The Redlands Police Department has urged anyone with information about the crash or the shooting to come forward. Detective Thomas Williams is leading the investigation and can be contacted through the department's non‑emergency lines.

Authorities are reviewing witness statements and available footage to identify both the driver and the individual who fired the weapon.

Impact and Aftermath

Local business owners described the downtown nightlife scene as occasionally volatile, with weekend altercations not uncommon. One proprietor, whose window was shattered by the gunfire, said similar disturbances had occurred in the past, but none escalated to the level seen during this incident.

At least four people remain in the hospital following the incident. The dramatic nature of the events, particularly the widely shared video, has raised urgent questions about public safety and street violence in areas with active nightlife.

Police continue to pursue leads in both the hit‑and‑run and the shooting, while residents await further updates as the investigation continues.

